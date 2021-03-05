COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 7 Ohio State is searching for answers to its perplexing February fade as No. 4 Illinois comes to town for the regular-season finale Saturday ahead of what promises to be an arduous Big Ten tournament.
Postseason success in college basketball is all about peaking in March, which is why the three-game losing streak to close out February was so alarming for coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes.
Ohio State had won seven straight and got to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 before losing three games in eight days, two of them to Top 10 teams. The Buckeyes played well for stretches but couldn’t finish any of them with momentum.
“We don’t think there’s necessarily too much wrong,” forward Kyle Young said Thursday. “We just need to focus in more, continue to bring energy every day and continue to be good with our prep leading into these tournaments here.”
The Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7 Big Ten) will have a chance to right the ship Saturday against the Illini (19-6, 15-4), who are eyeing the conference title and a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Playing without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini still buried No. 2 Michigan 76-53 on Tuesday night.
Illini coach Brad Underwood said that Dosunmu is still day to day after the sophomore’s injury against Michigan State last week.
“I haven’t not see him yet today to know,” Underwood said Friday morning. “When you go through the protocols there are various, there’s I don’t know how many steps. But you can’t rush those. You don’t question those. You just move forward. We’ll see what reaction is gone and how he handles those individual steps.”
The Illinois athletic department has referred to Dosunmu’s injury, suffered during a late hit in last week’s 81-72 loss at Michigan State, as a “facial injury,” though Underwood on Tuesday confirmed Dosunmu is going through concussion protocol and Illinois junior center Giorgi Bezhanishvili on Friday referred to Dosunmu’s injury as a broken nose. Dosunmu has been fitted for a protective mask and likely will wear it when he returns to the court.
Dosunmu is averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent, but Illinois is 3-0 without its star player. The Illini defeated last-place Nebraska last Thursday followed by top-25 road wins over No. 25 Wisconsin and No. 2 Michigan, both as underdogs.
With Dosunmu out, other Illini have stepped up. During the last three games, guard Andre Curbelo is averaging 14.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists); guard Adam Miller is averaging 10.0 points and 4.3 rebounds; guard Trent Frazier is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals; and Da’Monte Williams is averaging 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Meanwhile, Illini center Kofi Cockburn has become even more of a focal point, averaging 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds during Dosunmu’s absence.
“It takes a certain personality player to be able to step into an alpha role or roles and different roles,” Underwood said. “Not everybody can be Batman. That’s really hard to do. We’ve had guys who have done that and been able to make that step and not fear the moment, not fear the shot, not fear the free throws, not fear the step-back jumper in Da’Monte Williams, not fear going to the free-throw line at the end of game with Andre Curbelo, not fear all the ball-screen stuff we ran at Michigan with Trent Frazier. You’ve got to have a personality that allows you to do that, not just the ability. That’s what I enjoyed seeing.”
Underwood thinks Dosunmu’s absence on the court has forced his team to adjust and improve late in the season, which he hopes helps them during the postseason. But he’s not worried about Dosunmu’s return — whenever that may be — messing up any chemistry. After all, Dosunmu might be the Big Ten’s second leading scorer, but he’s also the Big Ten’s assist leader.
“I don’t know why we would think we would have a hiccup,” Underwood said. “I think any time you have the ability to insert the best player in college basketball back in and know that we made ourselves better in some areas because we found out some other options that we really like and are really good, I’m really excited about that.”
The Buckeyes’ slide started Feb. 21 at home against Michigan. Wolverines 7-foot-2 freshman Hunter Dickinson was the difference in the 92-87 loss. Then they allowed a road game against unranked Michigan State to get away because they couldn’t hit critical shots down the stretch.
Last Sunday, 6-11 star Luka Garza and Iowa pummeled the Buckeyes, who couldn’t build on an early second-half run that briefly got them back in the game. Final score: 73-57.
“We clearly did not have the emotional juice coming in that we normally do,” Holtmann said.
The coach noted the “ridiculously hard” end of the regular-season schedule, with three Top 10 opponents, plus revitalized Michigan State, in the final four games.
“Certainly this is unlike any stretch I’ve been a part of,” he said. “What I’m hoping is that it gets us better, and it’ll be certainly a measure of our ability to handle disappointment and adversity and challenges.”
The Big Ten tournament, which starts Wednesday, will be closely watched, as it will feature six teams currently in the Top 25.
Ohio State point guard CJ Walker said there’s no reason for panic.
“Defensively we need to get better — making people miss, making it tougher for the other team just to give ourselves a little more breathing room on offense,” Walker said. “There’s a lot of little things that we need to pay attention to and just refocus on, and I feel like we’ll be fine. I don’t feel like there’s any major issues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.