LINCOLN, Neb. — So many times this season, Ayo Dosunmu has come to the rescue of the Fighting Illini men’s’ basketball team and seemingly turned games around with a simple flip of the switch.
Friday night in Lincoln against the Nebraska Cornhuskers was one of those occurrences, as Dosunmu took over down the stretch, finishing the game with 31 points and leading the No.6 ranked Fighting Illini to a 77-72 win in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With the Illini trailing for much of the second half, it was Dosunmu that had the hot hand, scoring the last 10 points for Illinois in regulation, then getting the first five points in the extra period to slowly distance his team from Nebraska.
“We know we’re going to get everyone’s best shot this season, and they (Nebraska) gave us theirs. Last year we were the hunters, now we are the hunted, and as we’ve seen this season, there is no easy game in this conference, no matter what the record of the other team is,” Dosunmu said following the win on the difficulty of putting the Cornhuskers away.
Illinois (14-5, 10-3) trailed for much of the first half, and as much by eight at a couple different times but managed to claw their way back to trail 34-33 at halftime. In the second half, both teams took turns taking leads of as many as five points, but in the closing stretch of the game, it was Dosunmu that turned his game on autopilot and did what he does best.
“I just trust in my God-given talent and my teammates believe in me, but I’m thankful for them for trusting me to make the right play, whether it be as the shooter or the passer. That’s what makes it easier to finish games like what I did tonight,” Dosunmu added about his closing points barrage that propelled his team to their fifth straight win.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood saw this coming, especially after the week of practice that his team had but compared the game to a round of golf in a way that Underwood only can.
“On a particular hole, when you hit your tee shot way far left and it goes in the rough and you’re behind a tree and you punch it out because you have no other choice. Then you hit your third shot and miss the green, but you chip the next one in for the par. You register par on your scorecard, but you don’t draw any pictures. That wasn’t the prettiest win we’ve had, but it still goes in the left column, and that’s all that matters,” Underwood said of how he viewed the win over Nebraska.
Kofi Cockburn recorded another double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, and now has 26 of them in his first 50 games as a collegiate player. Trent Frazier and Adam Miller each scored 10 points, while freshman Coleman Hawkins rounded out the scoring for the Illini with 5 points, those coming early in the game.
“He (Cockburn) has been remarkable, and those numbers are impressive because they are coming in his first two years of college. Often, players will get those kinds of results on the back end of their college careers, but Kofi imposes his will, strength and girth on opposing players and wears them out, and that is really key to his continued success,” Underwood added regarding Cockburn’s impressive string of double-doubles.
Nebraska (4-12, 0-9) was led in scoring by Lat Mayen, who scored a career-high 16 points, while Teddy Allen and Trey McGowens each added 15 apiece. Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in eight points for the Cornhuskers, who outrebounded the Illini by a slim 40-39 margin.
Free throw shooting handcuffed both teams, as the Illini were 14-22 (64%) from the line, while Nebraska was 17-25 (68%) from the stripe. Illinois shot 28-58 (48%) from the field, compared to the Cornhuskers, who were just 24-65 (37%) from the field.
Asked if this was another defining moment in the pursuit of Ayo’s case for Big Ten Player of The Year, Underwood had this to say.
“He (Dosunmu) just keeps writing them. I don’t know what the final chapter will look like, but the middle ones are damn hellacious, I do know that,” Underwood said of Dosunmu’s mastery this season in games that he has either won singlehandedly or helped others get key buckets down the stretch.
Illinois will have a rather short turnaround between now and their next game, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign against the Northwestern Wildcats. In the first game with the Wildcats last month, the Illini overcame a 43-28 halftime deficit by outscoring Northwestern 53-13 in the second half to run away with a convincing 81-56 win. Dosunmu was a staggering +32 on the plus/minus chart in that game and finished with 15 points.
Northwestern (6-11, 3-10) has fallen on hard times since the Big Ten portion of the season began, losing the last 10 games after a quick 3-0 start out of the gate. The Wildcats will travel to #25 Rutgers on Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey before making the two-plus hour bus ride down to Champaign.
Game time with the Wildcats on Tuesday night is set for 8:00 pm central time and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The game can also be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1, as well as statewide on the 55-station Busey Bank Fighting Illini Sports Network.
