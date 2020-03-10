CHAMPAIGN — Not since the days of Bruce Pearl and Deon Thomas has the Illinois-Iowa rivalry been so heated.
After an aborted hand shake following Iowa’s 72-65 on Feb. 2 in Iowa City, Iowa, their was plenty of discussion about the Hawkeyes trip to Champaign on Sunday.
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, one of the prime participants in the post-game disagreements back in February, made sure he was front-and-center for the regular season finale between the interstate foes.
Dosunmu just missed his first-ever triple-double, but his 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds helped the Fighting Illini get their revenge with a 78-76 triumph over the Hawkeyes, and in the process secured the No. 4 seed along with a double-bye for the Big Ten Tournament beginning on March 11 in Indianapolis.
“We don’t like each other, it’s as simple as that,” Dosunmu said. “We just don’t ... They want to kill us and we want to kill them. There’s no sweet or nothing. It’s as simple as that. They want to take us out and we want to take them out.
“I mean, there’s a respect factor, but on the court it’s pure hate.”
And that was quite evident on Sunday evening before 15,544 at the State Farm Center as there were several emotional situations and a pair of double technicals, but in the end, it was the combination of a big shot from Dosunmu and a perfect defensive stand from freshman Kofi Cockburn that sealed the victory for Illinois, which improves to 21-10 overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten.
“I mean, we don’t condone this whole hate thing,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “I think that’s just the guys on the court. But overall, rivalries are awesome. They are great for sports and college basketball. The players love it, and the fans love it.”
The Illini, which led 66-50 on an Andres Feliz basket with 10 minutes and 41 seconds left in the contest, saw the Hawkeyes go on a 14-4 run in the game’s final minutes allowing Iowa to close within 76-74 on a basket by Luka Garza, the Big Ten Player of the Year, with just 54 seconds left.
That set the stage for Dosunmu, who had game-winning shots on the road against Wisconsin and Michigan along with big shots in the final minutes against Northwestern and Indiana, didn’t go with his patented crossover this time, instead he just drove right, pulled up from about 15 feet and buried the shot. Illinois had a 78-74 lead with 31.1 seconds remaining.
“Ayo is a different guy, and I mean that in every possible, positive format I can come up with,” said Underwood, who sent his entire team to the media room after the victory. “He lives for that. He lives to play with a chip on his shoulder. People told him out of high school he couldn’t shoot. People told him he wasn’t strong enough. All Ayo does is work to prove them wrong.”
Once again, Garza pulled Iowa (20-11 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten) within a basket with his dunk with 17.6 seconds left. The junior from Washington, D.C., finished with a game-high 28 points and eight rebounds.
Dosunmu then had a chance to put the final nails in the Iowa coffin, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one with 15.8 seconds left. That gave the Hawkeyes a chance to tie or take the lead.
Connor McCaffery tried to drive past Illinois junior Da’Monte Williams, but his off-balanced shot was well off the mark. In the scramble for the rebound, replays seem to indicate that it went off the hands of Cockburn before going out of bounds.
So with 1.6 seconds left, Iowa had one last chance. On a play where McCaffery could have passed to either C.J. Fredrick for a potential game-winning 3-pointer, the sophomore guard from Iowa City instead lobbed a pass to Garza, whose shot was blocked by Cockburn.
“Well, it was a game-winning block, so yeah, I’d say it’s the most important block of my career for sure,’’ said Cockburn, who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Underwood, who called his final timeout just before Iowa ran its out-of-bounds play, inserted Giorgi Bezhanishvili to guard the in-bounder to keep Cockburn on Garza. And while assistant coach Chin Coleman switched Beznahishvili onto Iowa’s Ryan Kreiner, the plan for Cockburn to stick with Garza prevailed.
“We withstood Garza at the end,’’ said Underwood.
For the first time since the Big Ten expanded to 14 teams, Illinois will get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and not play until approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday against an opponent to be determined.
But one of the possible teams will be the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are seeded fifth in the tournament, and they will play at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of the Wednesday game between 12th-seeded Minnesota or 13th-seeded Northwestern.
