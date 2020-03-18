Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Morning rain...then becoming windy with strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.