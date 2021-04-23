DANVILLE — Great execution isn't always needed for a successful offensive play.
That was the case on Thursday night for Garrett College's D'Monte Brown, whose 15-foot jumper from just outside the lane gave the Lakers a 78-76 overtime victory over the Ancilla College Chargers in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
Brown's game-winner came on the same play that Garrett College ran at the end of regulation that resulted in a missed layup.
In overtime, Brown couldn't get to the basket so he was forced to take the pullup jumper.
"I don't know what happened,'' Garrett College coach Dennis Gibson said. "We also ran that play at the end of regulation for D'Monte Brown to go to the hole. This time, (Malik) Whitaker thought we were running something else and he was right in the middle of the floor, where he shouldn't have been.
"But, it all worked out.''
It was the only basket in the 5-minute overtime period for the fourth-seeded Lakers, who improved to 16-0 on the season.
"It was a tough shot that they hit at the end,'' said Ancilla coach Brian Pearison. "We played pretty good defense towards the end, but we struggled to get opportunities to score and that hurt us.''
The Chargers made just 1-of-7 shots in the overtime session and they also turned the ball over three times.
"The turnovers killed us,'' said Pearison, whose team had 20 for the game. "We are not a turnover team for the most part. We just had young kids and they were playing hard tonight.''
Ancilla (14-2) actually had a shot to win at the end of regulation, but a half-court shot from Rico Swanson Jr., who tied the game with an offensive rebound basket with 23.8 seconds left, was just off the mark.
Pearison was hoping that the officials were going to review the clock before his team attempted the game-winner at the end of regulation.
"I thought there was more than 1.4 seconds on the clock when we called timeout,'' he said. "They told me it wasn't reviewable.''
Garrett's victory was also fueled by big comeback in the first half.
The Lakers found themselves trailing the Chargers 38-21 with just eight minutes left in the first half, but Garrett proceeded to 18 straight points to take 39-38 lead but Ancilla took a 42-39 lead in the lockerroom at halftime.
"We have been down like that a couple time to some really good Division I jucos and we came back to win,'' Gibson said. "I've asked myself how the heck are they doing it. But, they just do it.
"This team just wills itself to win. It ain't coaching.''
Pearison acknowledged the final 8 minutes of the first half were a tough stretch for his Chargers, who came into the tournament averaging 100.9 points per game.
"When they make their run, we just had too many guys that we're trying to get us back on track,'' he said. "We were just making one pass and shooting the ball.
"With that exception of that short five-minute stretch where we built our lead, we didn't play to our standards offensively.''
For the second game in a row, Ancilla lost one of its guards to an injury.
Jaykyien Thomas, who did score a team-high 20 points on Thursday night, injured his lower leg late with just under two minutes left in regulation. The Chargers were already playing without sophomore Brock Cosey.
Pearison said it looks like Ancilla will be without both guards for the rest of the tournament.
Both coaches thought that Thursday's quarterfinal contest could have easily been a championship game, as Garrett remains undefeated on the season and Ancilla was the top-rated team in the final weeks of the regular season.
And while Gibson says the Lakers don't have a chip on the shoulder for being seeded No. 4 with an undefeated record, he doesn't even want to be a 4-seed again.
"We played the first game on Tuesday and now like 60 hours later, we are playing again,'' he said, noting how Garrett's quarterfinal contest was the 16th game of the tournament. "Now, we have to bounce back and play the top-seeded team (Davidson-Davie) after expending all of that emotion.''
Friday's semifinal game for Garrett is set for 6:30 p.m.
