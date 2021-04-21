DANVILLE — Punch, counterpunch.
That was the story of Wednesday’s quarterfinal contest between Des Moines Area Community College Bears and the Mott Community College Bears in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
In the end, it was a trio of sophomores from DMACC that made the big plays sending their team into the semifinals with a 81-75 victory over Mott.
The big guy for DMACC was Willie Guy, a sophomore guard from Cedar Rapids, who scored 23 points, dished out seven assists and pulled down six rebounds.
“All game long it was back and forth. It was a real physical game,’’ said Guy, who had six points, a rebound and a key assist in the game’s final four minutes.
His assist came on a pass to Zach Hobbs, who broke a 68-68 tie with his second four-point play of the night.
“I can’t say enough good things about Willie Guy, he makes me look really, really good with stuff,’’ DMACC coach Brett Putz said. “You get the ball into his hands late in games because I feel pretty good about our opportunities.’’
And what about the four-point play?
“We have gotten one of those all year,’’ Putz added. “To get two in one game is amazing.’’
But, the sophomore that won’t show up on the scoresheet was Mark Bradshaw, who Putz put into the game with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left after Mott sophomore Andre Bradford knocked down his seventh 3-pointer.
“No catch,’’ said Putz, referring to the type of defense that he wanted Bradshaw to play.
Bradford still scored 5 points in the final minute to give him a tournament-best 35, but he didn’t make another 3-pointer with Bradshaw in the game.
“Mark Bradshaw did a great job of guard (Bradford) at the end of the game,’’ Putz said.
Mott coach Steve Schmidt, who has won four National Titles in Danville, was very pleased with Bradford’s great game, but admitted that his team needed just a little bit more to advance into Friday’s semifinals.
“We are not a team that has one guys or two guys that have to carry us, but Andre has been our most consistent,’’ Schmidt said. “We just needed one or two other guys to knock down shots.’’
According to DMACC, the key to their victory was the rebounding statistic.
“I told my guys that if we won the rebounding battle and if we kept them off the offensive glass that we would probably have a good chance of winning,’’ Putz said. “And that’s what we did for the most part.’’
Mott and DMACC wound up tied with 33 rebounds each, but Mott did get 12 offensive rebounds but it only accounted for 7 points.
“I thought they outplayed us in the first half,’’ said Guy as Mott held a 37-33 halftime advantage. “They were getting a majority of the 50-50 balls.
“At halftime, I got the guys together and told them to take a deep breath, we have been here before and there is nothing that we can’t accomplish together. We just leaned on each other and had trust in each other.’’
Hobbs was the leading scorer for DMACC with 26, while Guy was next with 23 and then came Ryan Schmitt with 15 as he had 11 second-half points.
The only other scorer in double figures for Mott besides Bradford was Salveon Williams with 10.
