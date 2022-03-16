DANVILLE — Nearly every coach believes that their team will succeed when the sum of their parts come together as a unit.
Des Moines Area Community College coach Brett Putz is one of those coaches and last year in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, he saw it payoff when the Bears claimed the 2021 National Title.
On Tuesday morning in the inaugural contest of the 2022 edition, DMACC (26-7) once again relied on a team defensive approach to defeat the Parkland College Cobras 76-59 at the Mary Miller Center.
"The experience of last year helped to know what was coming,'' Putz said. "Luckily, we made some shots and did some good things on defense. I proud of our guys for battling through and having a great effort defensively in both halves.''
But, it was defense of the Bears in the second half that turned a nip-and-tuck affair into the 17-point victory. That's because Parkland (20-8) went more than 10 minutes with just two field goals and eight points as the Cobras saw their 45-42 lead turn into a 72-53 deficit on a 30-8 run for DMACC.
"You can't do what we did offensively in the second half and expect to win a game in this tournament,'' said Parkland coach Anthony Figueroa. "I don't think we were moving the ball very well and I think we got a little tight. We missed some shots that we usually make.''
Figueroa conceded that part of the problem with DMACC's defense, which ranks No. 2 in defensive field goal percentage in NJCAA Division II basketball. The Cobras shot just 30 percent (9-of-30) in the second half and they were 23-of-67 from the field (34.3 percent) for the game.
"In games like this, you have to stay together and stick to the game plan,'' said DMACC sophomore Jadan Graves. "Basketball is a game of runs and you have to be able to respond. That's what we did on both ends of the floor in the second half.''
Graves was a big part on the offensive end for DMACC, as he scored a game-high 21 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, including four in his 14-point first half.
"You have to make open shots,'' he said. "My teammates were attacking the basket and getting me those open looks.''
Picking up some of the scoring duties in the second half for DMACC was sophomore Noah Parcher, who scored all 12 of his points after halftime and he finished with a game-high five assists.
"We talk a lot about winning time,'' Putz said. "When you have to dig down deep in the second half, it's that grit and toughness that wins these type of games.''
One thing both teams struggled with on Tuesday was the 9 a.m. start time.
"I joked with one of our players that the game started at 9, not 10,'' Putz said. "It was easy to adjust to the early start, but I thought my guys remained focused and got the job done.''
With the victory, DMACC advances into Thursday's quarterfinals where the Bears will play the winner of the Milwaukee Area Tech/Scottsdale game from Wednesday. Parkland will play the loser on Thursday in the consolation bracket quarterfinals.
Savon Wykle had a team-high 17 points for the Cobras, while Josh Rivers and Daniel Reed each chipped in with 11.
