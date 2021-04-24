DANVILLE — When two in-state rivals face off, even the unexpected is expected.
So when Iowa Lakes roared from a double-digit deficit to take the lead over Des Moines Area Community College in the second half of Friday's NJCAA Division II, Bears coach Brett Putz was not surprised.
"We have played them three times already, so we know quite a bit about each other," Putz said. "There are no secrets, we knew what they were going to do and they knew what we were going to do. It was a matter of making some plays down the stretch and we were able to do that.
With big plays and key free-throws, DMACC was able to get a 69-61 win on Friday night to advance to Saturday's championship game.
"That is how they are. (Iowa Lakes) coach (Troy) Larson is an unbelieveable coach and there is no quit in that team whatsoever," Putz said. "That is a credit to him and to the kids they recruit in the program. We knew that there was not going to be any letup. I was disappointed in how we handled things in the second half, but we made the plays when we needed to."
The game started slow and Iowa Lakes was up 15-10 before Mark Bradshaw made some key baskets. He hit a 3-pointer and would follow that up with another 3-pointer as he was being fouled for a four-point lead to take the lead.
"He gives us so much energy on both sides of the floor," Putz said. "He's been good on the defensive side and gives us a spark on offense and he helped us big time and gave us separation in the first half and that's what Mark can do for us."
From there, the Bears would take control, building a lead as the Lakers' shooting turned cold.
With Iowa Lakes in the bonus for a good part of the first half, the Bears build the lead to 37-24 at halftime.
In the second half, the Lakers would battle back and would take the lead with 9:22 left on a shot by Dillon Carlson.
But foul trouble once again plagued Iowa Lakes as DMACC would take advantage of free throws to keep the lead for good. The Bears were 31-of-45 from the line as the Lakers had 33 fouls.
"In the end, we try to get as many free-throw attempts and getting 45 is a new high for us," Putz said. "I wish we would have shot it better, but we made the key free-throws down the stretch. It was an ugly basketball game, but it was great basketball game between two very good teams."
Willie Guy and Zach Hobbs each had 15 points for the Bears, while Christian Haffner had 14 and Bradshaw and Ryan Schmitt each had 12. Schmitt had 11 rebounds and nine blocks and Guy had two steals.
Caleb Johnson led Iowa Lakes with 13 points, while Carlson had 10, Xzavier Jones had nine and Kevin Cook added eight points.
DMACC is 20-5 and will face top seed Davidson-Davie for the title.
"I am not going to sleep well preparing for these guys, but they are really talented," Putz said. "You want to come here to get a chance to win the national championship, so we have to rest up and prepare to play another basketball game."
