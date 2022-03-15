DANVILLE — Jadan Graves scored a game-high 21 points to lead the defending National Champions Des Moines Area Community College to a 76-59 victory over the Parkland College Cobras at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center.
Graves, who finished with six made 3-pointers, scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half for the Bears, who improve to 26-7 with the victory.
Parkland, which falls to 20-8, took a 45-42 lead with 13 minutes, 57 seconds left in the contest but the Cobras made just 2 of their next 16 shots as the Bears went on a 30-8 run to take control.
Savon Wykle had a team-high 17 points for the Cobras, while Josh Rivers and Daniel Reed each chipped in with 11.
Joining Graves in double figures for DMACC was Noah Parcher, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Parcher also dished out a game-high 5 assists for the Bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.