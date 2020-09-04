DANVILLE — Just before 7 p.m. tonight, Danville senior Devin Miles knows that his mind is going wonder a little bit.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back for the Vikings has already spent months thinking about this night.
Tonight was supposed to be the home opener for the Danville Vikings against the Champaign Centennial Chargers at Ned Whitesell Field.
“There is no doubt that I’m going to be thinking about running out of the tunnel and onto the football field,’’ said Miles, who has rushed for 2,715 yards in his two years on the varsity team. “But right now, it’s frustrating and stressful knowing that we are supposed to be playing and in other states, there are kids that are playing.
“This is my senior year. This not how it was supposed to be.’’
Miles, who has accounted for nearly 4,000 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns, is hopeful for a spring season as Danville is slated to play at Champaign Central on March 6, 2021.
But, a spring season has created a little problem for Miles when it comes to his recruitment by colleges and universities.
“My plan was to have a great fall season, so that I would have time to look at some schools and get more offers,’’ said Miles, who currently holds offers from Illinois State, Western Illinois, Kentucky Weselyan, Roosevelt University in Chicago and Millikin. “There are other schools that are contacting me, but those are my offers.
“With everything being pushed back to March and April, I will have to wait for my season to end and then quickly figure out what I’m going to do.’’
Miles know that some schools wanted to see more from him during his senior season.
“They want to see my speed, my route running ability, catching passes and running stronger,’’ said Miles, who is best know for being an elusive runner. “A lot of the schools that I’ve talked with know about my running ability.’’
And not only has the coronavirus pandemic cost Miles an opportunity to display his skills this fall, it’s also hampered his ability to work out.
“I’m doing whatever I can to make myself better,’’ he said. “I go to the Y whenever I get a chance. I will go out with my guys and work on running pass routes and catching the football.
“But, we really didn’t get a chance to do that this summer because of the IHSA rules.’’
Beginning next week, teams will have an opportunity for actual contact days with their teams.
Until school starts for Danville, which will also be next week, Miles has landed himself a job.
“I’m outside, pushing carts every day at Wal-Mart,’’ he said. “I’m just trying to earn a little money to help me when I go away to college.’’
While Miles didn’t get to spend very much time working on his football skills during the summer, he did get a chance to play on an AAU basketball team along with Danville teammates Nathanael Hoskins and Tevin Smith.
Their team, College Prospects, went over and won a tournament in Indianapolis.
“That was a lot of fun,’’ said Miles. “We put that team together in like a week and we went over to Indy and won the whole thing.
“It felt really good to be active again.’’
So, what kind of goals has Miles set for himself this year?
“Originally, I wanted to bring a state title back to Danville,’’ he said, admitting that the prospects of a full state playoffs this year is highly unlikely. “But, we can still win every game that we play.
“I also want to lead the conference and the state in rushing yards and touchdowns.’’
Does he have a specific number in mind?
“Yeah, I’m thinking 2,000 yards,’’ he said.
With only a seven-game season scheduled, Miles will need to average nearly 300 yards per game. Of course, his career best was 329 yards in last year’s win over Champaign Central.
“I know I can do it,’’ Miles added.
There is only one thing that Miles won’t be able to do and that’s run onto the Ned Whitesell Field tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.