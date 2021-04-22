Both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork football teams were counting on young players to have any success in this short spring season.
With the Blue Devils at 4-1 and Storm at 3-2, it can be said that the youth has worked out well with the veterans on both teams going into Friday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game.
“I feel like our kids have handled the situation very well. We didn’t have as much prep time that we normally have, but overall I have nothing but high praise for the team and how they have stuck together and it is a pleasure to know that every kid that is scheduled to be there is there and will do what they can do,” BHRA coach Mark Dodd said. “That is a treat for any coach and especially when you see schools that are having troubles with numbers and can’t get kids out and cancelling games. It makes me glad about the players I coach.”
“Our young kids have done a good job of progression through the year,” Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. “We have gotten better in every aspect of the game from the offense, the defense and special teams. I think a lot of that is our upperclassmen have done a great job of providing leadership and showing our young kids how to practice and get ready for a varsity game and it has helped those young players grow.”
The Blue Devils beat Oakwood 34-8 last week, but they were only up 14-8 in the start in the third quarter.
“I thought Oakwood played well and we sputtered a bit to start,” Dodd said. “They came out and scored a touchdown right away in third quarter and they were only down 14-8. I thought we were dominating the game and we could still lose. We rolled off 22 points after that and if we buckle down, we can do some great things. We didn’t attempt a pass in the second half, which was kind of a good thing for us because we decided to put a hand on the ground and do what we do. There was a lot of positives and to beat a good team is a good feeling.”
Dodd was also pleased about how senior Weston Strawser and sophomore Michael Hackman each had 100 yards in the game.
“Weston Strawser had a good game and he scored a couple of touchdowns for us and had over 100 years and I thought he was a spark for us and Michael Hackman came in in the fourth quarter and had over 100 yards and two touchdowns,” Dodd said. “So I thought that sparked the offense and it was neat to see the experienced kid in Strawser taking over early and the youth movement with Hackman coming in, that was good to see and it was almost like a passing of the torch.”
The Storm rebounded from a 28-22 loss to Oakwood with a 20-18 win over Westville last week.
“The week we got beat against Oakwood, I thought they played a great game and we spent a lot of time after that talking about detail and being focused on making plays and not making mistakes and causing turnovers,” Hageman said. “We talked about how Tuesday and Wednesday are so important and good teams respond to a loss by getting back and practicing. We had a good week of practices. We missed a good part of our opportunities to start and they capitalized on theirs and we continue to battle and win the game.
“It said a lot about the character of our team to lose a close game to Oakwood and fall behind against a good Westville team and finding a way to pull ourselves together and find a way to win. Those are good signs in showing growth for the season and how to play through adversity.”
While the Blue Devils can outright take the VVC title on Friday, the Storm can tie for the title, which brings out a championship feel for Friday.
“I have seen film on them and they are a team that is a little young, but you see they get better every week,” Dodd said. “They have had some close games that they have won by a touchdown or less, so that is a testament to their coaching staff and kids. This will be a good game and we will be ready for it.”
“I think the biggest thing about playing BHRA is you are getting a team that is well-coached. They are going to have a game plan,” Hageman said. “I think their OL is good and execute their schemes extremely well and if you look at the kids that handle the ball, they are skilled and are home-run type kids that can score from any place on the field. They are a scary team to play because one misstep, one thing out of place, the ball is in the end zone and they scored six points. They are big upfront and they do a good job of getting to the football as a team. We are going to go out there and we have to play our best game of the year.”
In other games on Friday, Oakwood will try to regroup against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, who is trying to avoid a winless season. Also, Westville will go on the road against Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a rivalry game. The Tigers are also coming off a loss, while the Buffaloes will try to get their first win of the season.
