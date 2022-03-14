Des Moines Area Community College
Location — Boone, Iowa
Nickname — Bears
Record — 25-7
Seeded — No. 4
First-round opponent — Parkland, 9 a.m. Tuesday
Tournament history — sixth appearance, 10-8 tournament record, 2021 National Champion
Coach — Brett Putz
Roster — G Michael Hartford, 6-4, sophomore. G Jaden Graves, 6-2, sophomore. G Malachi Peasley, 5-11, freshman. G Preston Thomas, 6-4, freshman. F Jean Francois, 6-8, freshman. G Jimarius Sneed, 6-5, freshman. G James Glenn, 6-2, freshman. G Hakeem Odunsi, 6-6, sophomore. F Goanar Biliew, 6-8, freshman. G Noah Parcher, 6-1, sophomore. G Greg Brown, 6-5, freshman. F Dei Jengmer, 6-9, freshman. Elija Gair, 6-1, freshman. F Allen Udemadu, 6-9, freshman. G Tagen Douma, 5-11, freshman.
Scoring leaders — Jadan Graves 16.8, Goanar Biliew 12.3, Noah Parcher 12.2.
Rebounding leaders — Goanar Biliew 7.1, Jadan Graves 4.6, Greg Brown 4.5, Allen Udemadu 4.2.
Assist leaders — Noah Parcher 4.6, Jadan Graves 3.2, Greg Brown 2.5.
