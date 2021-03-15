BLOOMINGTON — Starting the abbreviated COVID-19 basketball season with only six varsity players was a concern for Danville girls basketball coach Zack Patterson.
In just their second game, the Lady Vikings suffered a 22-point loss as only four of those six were available for a contest with the Peoria High Lions.
The lack of depth proved to be costly in Saturday’s Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game against Normal Community.
The Lady Vikings were limited to just five players with previous varsity experience and when two of those players picked up multiple fouls in the first half, it became an uphill battle.
The Ironmen took advantage as Normal Community outscored Danville 19-3 in the second quarter on its way to a 45-27 victory at Robert Frank Gymnasium in Bloomington.
“Getting into foul trouble with our lack of depth was our biggest fear all year,’’ said Danville coach Zack Patterson. “We look at other teams in our conference, like Normal Community, they have strength in numbers.’’
The Ironmen dressed 14 players while the Lady Vikings had only eight — three of them played the majority of the year on the JV level.
“We definitely need to work on our numbers,’’ Patterson said. “As a program, we want to represent Danville — both in the classroom and on the basketball floor.’’
Danville, which knocked off state-ranked Peoria High in Friday’s semifinals, had a 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter but seven fouls in the first quarter and seven more in the second quarter really took its toll on the Vikings, who only managed to draw five fouls on the Ironmen.
“We were all pretty tired coming into this game, and then getting into foul trouble really hurt us,’’ said Danville senior guard Erin Houpt. “We had to play two of our sophomores instead of two of our varsity starters and that made it very difficult on us to score.’’
Danville, which scored only 3 points in the second quarter, missed all 12 of its shots attempts. While Normal Community scored 19 points, going 7-of-14 from the field and the Ironmen were 5-of-7 at the free-throw line.
“It was a combination of being tired and the foul trouble,’’ Houpt said. “It started going downhill in the second quarter. The big thing was our foul problems.
“It seemed like they got the majority of their points off of free throws.’’
Normal Community, which led 27-14 at halftime, did enjoy an advantage in both free-throw attempts (11-4) and free-throw makes (8-3) over Danville in the first half. The Ironmen wound up making 16-of-22 at the foul-line for the game, while the Vikings were 6-of-12.
“We didn’t do a very good job of getting to the free-throw line in this game and we just didn’t make enough free throws when we got there,’’ Patterson said.
Patterson acknowledged that Friday’s 67-62 win over top-seeded Peoria High in the semifinals was a factor on Saturday.
“We really had to flex our muscles physically to beat Peoria High,’’ Patterson said. “That game really beat us up as we had to fight and fight to beat the conference champions.
“We came into this tournament as the No. 5 seed and we made it all the way to the championship game. We just fell short in the title game.’’
Saturday’s Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game was the first-ever in league history. Danville (11-3) was looking for its first conference title in girls basketball since 1982.
“This hurts, but it’s still one of the best years in Danville girls basketball history,’’ said Houpt, who had a team-high 12 points.
Normal Community, which ends its year officially at 11-2, had three players in double figures led by Ivie Juarez with 12 and then came Karleigh Creasey and Mallory Olloffson with 10 each.
