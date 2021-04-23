DANVILLE — Everyone knows that three is better than one in the game of basketball.
That proved to be the case on Thursday night in a quarterfinal contest of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Iowa Lakes used its three-headed post attack of Kevin Cook, Johnathan Oden and Joseph Owens to neutralize Henry Ford big man Carrington McCaskill and in the process the Lakers advanced into the semifinals with a 88-74 triumph.
Cook, Oden and Owens combined for 29 points and 22 rebounds but just as important, they held McCaskill to just 8 points on 2-of-9 shooting and 8 rebounds.
"We were kind of shocked by it,'' Henry Ford coach Chris Shepard said. "We thought we would be okay down there.
"They have guys behind Cook and that proved to be important.''
It's the second game in row that Iowa Lakes coach Troy Larson has gotten to sing the praises of all three of his post guys.
"Kevin did a heck of a job tonight. I thought he has been good two nights in a row for us,'' Larson said. "And how about our two young guys, Oden and Owens, those two guys did a great job.
"I think it was with those two guys in the game that we stretched our lead out in the second half. I think our depth probably wore them down a little bit.''
The Hawks (11-5) had been within 5 points of the lead until midway through the second half when the Lakers went on a 11-2 run in while Iowa Lakes had four different players score points.
It was a balanced effort all night that allowed Iowa Lakes (20-7) to reach the semifinals and a contest with Iowa Community College Athletic Conference rival Des Moines Area Community College in the semifinals. All five starters for the Lakers scored in double figures on Thursday night.
"That's the way we have been all year,'' Larson said. "We have been a balanced team the whole time and that is one of the keys to our success.''
Another key to success for Iowa Lakes was its defensive principle that held McCaskill to just 8 points after he scored 21 in the Hawks first-round upset win over third-seeded South Suburban.
"Our plan was to make it hard on him to score around the rim,'' Larson said. "We are going to be physical around the rim, we are going to take looks away, we are going to double team and we are going to make you share the ball on the outside.
"I know they had 11 3-pointers in the first half, but if are going to give up something, we are going to give up 3s.''
Henry Ford, who came into the national tournament averaging around 10 3-pointers a game, made 11-of-18 shots from behind the arc in the first half. The Hawks couldn't keep up that torrid shooting effort in the final 20 minutes as they were 4-of-18 from long range in the second half.
"We shot it great in the first half, but we didn't rebound well enough. We just didn't compete well enough on the glass,'' said Shepard, whose team was outrebounded 23-11 in the first 20 minutes. "We rebounded better in the second half, but we just didn't shoot as well.''
Larson admitted that coming in the national tournament, that he and Des Moines Area coach Brett Putz were hoping to play each other for the title. Instead, they will meet each other for a spot in the National Championship game.
"There is going to be no secrets there,'' said Larson, whose team lost 71-62 and 78-74 to DMACC during the year. "We've had some great matchups.''
Henry Ford will also get a rivalry game in the consolation bracket as the Hawks are going to be playing the Mott Community College Bears on Friday.
