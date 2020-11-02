CHAMPAIGN — In a year that has been filled with pitfalls, the Illinois football team saw things go from bad to worse before Saturday’s home opener with Purdue.
The Illini, who were completely dismantled in a season-opening loss to the Wisconsin Badgers 45-7, lost the services of senior quarterback Brandon Peters to a positive COVID-19 test, along with redshirt freshman tight end Griffin Moore.
Additionally, Illinois was without the services of starting center Doug Kramer and backup quarterback Isaiah Williams because of contact tracing protocols and sophomore Matt Robinson, making just his third collegiate start, was injured on his team’s first possession.
Enter sophomore quarterback Coran Taylor, a former Big 12 Conference offensive player of the year at Peoria High.
And while Illinois still suffered a 31-24 loss on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Taylor’s performance of leading the Illini on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives and getting them within 8 yards of a potential game-tying or game-winning score in the final minute was a welcomed sight.
“He gave us a chance to win,’’ said Illinois junior Kendrick Green, who moved from guard to center on Saturday. “A lot of guys counted Coran out a long time ago. That goes to show, you never know what is going to happen.’’
Green, who was also Taylor’s teammate at Peoria High, said he knew the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder would make the most of his opportunity.
But, Taylor’s performance on Saturday was a mixture of good and bad.
On the positive side was 273 passing yards as he completed 17-of-29 passes, including fourth-quarter touchdown strikes to Daniel Imatorbhebhe for 28 yards and Brian Hightower of 9 yards, to pull Illinois within one score.
“He has some dog in him,’’ said Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen. “Coran Taylor stepped up big for us and filled a big role.’’
But, he also turned the ball over four times — two fumbles and two interceptions — leading to 21 points for the Boilermakers (2-0).
“It’s tough when you play the guy that is listed fourth on your depth,’’ said Illinois coach Lovie Smith. “I thought Coran Taylor did some good things and gave us a chance to win at the end.
“But at the end, we didn’t make enough plays and the turnovers hurt us.’’
Smith admitted that Taylor had very little practice time before stepping on the field. Taylor said he probably had only about four or five plays with the No. 1 offense.
So, how was he able to be successful in only second collegiate football game?
“I stayed ready to keep from having to get ready,’’ said Taylor, whose previously played a series in last year’s game with Rutgers. “Anything can happen, it’s football.’’
According to Green, the performance of the Fighting Illini offense should have been better.
“We got into enemy territory many times and didn’t score. You can’t leave points on the board,’’ he said. “That’s were we lost the game. As an offense, we crossed the 50 too many times and didn’t score. It’s that simple.’’
But while the Illinois offense was dealing with numerous changes on Saturday, the defensive unit was seemingly at full strength with the returns of Hansen (concussion) and defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (suspension).
That didn’t keep Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell from completing 29-of-35 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns.
“We continue to get plagued by touchdown passes, it’s still something we have to clean up,’’ said Smith, who is also the defensive coordinator for the Illini. “It’s not just coverage. When you have a lot of time back there that can contribute to it also.’’
The Illini (0-2 overall) did sack O’Connell four times, but opposing quarterbacks are now 49-of-56 (.875 completion percentage) for 619 yards and seven scores in their first two games.
“We have to better. We have to play significantly better,’’ admitted Hansen, who is the defensive captain. “We have to tighten things up on the back end, and that starts with me.’’
Also missing on Saturday because of contact tracing was kicker James McCourt.
Taking over the kicking duties for Illinois was former Danville standout Caleb Griffin, who in his first collegiate game was 1-for-1 on field goals, making a 28-yarder with just 28 seconds left in the first half, and he was a 3-for-3 in extra points.
