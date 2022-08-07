DANVILLE — Pitchers hitting and fielders pitching, that's what happens in the regular-season finale when the majority of your team has gone home for the summer.
For a variety of reasons like injuries and schools shutting down players, the Danville Dans ended the Prospect League regular season with only 16 players in uniform and with its playoff spot secured, coach Eric Coleman decided to have a little fun against the Terre Haute Rex.
Position players Trey Higgins, Chase Vinson and Drake Digorno got the chance to pitch on Saturday night, while pitchers Sam Whiting, Bryce Martens, Josh Leerssen, Jacob Myer and Landon Tomkins got turns at the plate in a 15-8 loss to Terre Haute at Danville Stadium.
"It was fun baseball,'' Coleman said. "That's the advantage we had as we won both the first half and the second half titles. We weren't playing for anything and Terre Haute wasn't playing for anything as they were eliminated (Friday) night.
"Higgins, Vinson and Digiorno gave us innings and a chance to play. We were still able to entertain the fans with a baseball game and we got them Culver's — even with three pitchers in the lineup.''
For Vinson, his five innings on the mound was an opportunity to relive a little of his past.
His last pitching performance came at the 2019 Legion World Series for the Post 210 Speakers, since then he has concentrated on playing first base and the outfield at Morehead State.
"It's been a while,'' Vinson admitted. "It was nice to be back on the mound and it was important because we are trying to save our pitchers for the playoffs. Any time you can help out the team, you are going to do it.''
Vinson, who gave up seven runs — six earned — on 10 hits admitted his outing lasted a little longer than he expected.
"I thought I was only going to pitch two or three innings,'' he said.
But, those plans changed when Danville's Troon Eaking experienced some stiffness in his throwing arm while warming up.
So, the Dans started Higgins, who had pitched Friday night in Terre Haute. He went three innings, allowing eight runs — three earned — on nine hits.
"Sometimes, you have to play the cards that are dealt to you,'' Coleman said. "I'm just glad that we didn't get anyone hurt tonight.''
Unfortunately, the depleted roster over the final four games — all loses — kept the Dans (40-17) from tying the franchise-record for wins in a season, which was 41 in 2013.
"Records are made to be broken,'' Coleman said. "At the end of the day, it's about development and the winning will take care of itself. We had the best record in the league this summer. Hopefully, we developed some more guys that will have a chance to play at the next level. That's what we have always done here.''
Vinson, who has been with the Dans from the first practice, admitted it was frustrating to end with four straight losses, including a loss at home where Danville had been 24-5 this season.
"It's tough, but you are going to have that happen in summer league. It's nothing that you can control,'' Vinson said. "The only thing that you can control, as a player, is yourself. You can control your attitude and your effort.
"You know that you are not going to win them all, but you should always try.''
Because of Higgins, Vinson and Digiorno, the Dans will enter Sunday's playoff game against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp with a nine pitchers all eligible to pitch.
One of those pitchers is Sam Whiting, who on Saturday night, showed that he was also capable of being a two-way guy.
Whiting went 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs on a third inning single to center.
"It was a lot of fun getting to do something that I don't normally do on the baseball field,'' said Whiting. "I haven't hit since I was a senior in high school.''
So what did he think about when he took his hacks?
"No expectations. Basically, just swing as hard as I could pretty much,'' Whiting said. "This summer, we did mess around a few times in practice with pitchers getting to take batting practice, so it wasn't completely brand new for me.''
Because of its depleted roster, Whiting was putting his name in to play right field in Sunday's playoff game.
"I'm ready if they need me,'' he said.
But, what about coming up short of the franchise record for wins?
"We wanted to win and set the record, but it's tough losing a lot of your players,'' he said. "We still had a great summer, winning 40 games.''
