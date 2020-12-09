INDIANAPOLIS – DeForest Buckner apparently wasn’t a very pleasant companion during his week away from the Indianapolis Colts.
The all-pro defensive tackle repeatedly yelled at his television during a 45-26 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 29 that ceded control of the AFC South race. He’s fairly certain he inspired his wife and child to wish him a swift return to work.
“It was very difficult for me to watch the game, especially because I was fully capable of doing my job that day,” Buckner said during a video call Tuesday. “I didn’t have any symptoms of COVID. It was very frustrating knowing that I couldn’t help my team out and just seeing the game the way it ended up. It was just unfortunate. The good thing was over the past week guys responded well, took the film, learned from it and got us back on track.”
Buckner was a big part of the bounce back, recording two sacks and a trio of quarterback hits during Sunday’s 26-20 road victory against the Houston Texans after returning from a positive test for the novel coronavirus. His presence was felt from the opening snap, when he said he got a little too excited and missed a chance to sack quarterback Deshaun Watson.
It was a welcome return for a defense that gave up a season-high 449 yards against the Titans, including 229 on the ground. Houston rushed for just 90 yards on 19 carries.
“I would say that when you have a presence like that in the middle, as been stated before in terms of the three-technique in our defense, and really when you’re strong up the middle in any defense that’s a good thing because it affects the run and it forces double teams to stay on longer in the run game,” defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “It forces protection to slide that way in the pass game. There are a lot of things that it does that benefits the linebackers as well as the secondary. So the effect of an interior defensive lineman like DeForest Buckner is really immense when you think about the ripple down effect it has on the run defense and the pass defense.”
The Colts (8-4) entered Tuesday as the fifth-ranked total defense in the league and were No. 7 against both the run and the pass. That’s an impressive leap from a year ago when the team finished 16th overall and 23rd against the pass.
Much of the credit rightfully goes to Buckner. He was a high-profile addition in a March trade that cost Indianapolis its first-round draft pick.
But general manager Chris Ballard said from the start Buckner would be worth the cost. He repeatedly emphasized the importance of the three-technique in the Colts’ scheme and called Buckner a game changer.
Buckner also brought a bit of a grievance with him to Indy. He felt slighted by the San Francisco 49ers’ willingness to deal him away, and he wanted to prove he should be part of any conversation about the game’s best interior defensive linemen.
In Eberflus, he’s found a coordinator willing and able to highlight his strengths.
“Eberflus does a great job with mixing in pressures on third down, and at times it frees me up and gives me one-on-one opportunities,” Buckner said. “Like you saw the first third down on Sunday, I dang near came scot-free. I was so excited to be back out there. I saw the quarterback – for a second, I was like, ‘Ah, I forgot it was Deshaun Watson.’ He’s really good at escaping the pocket and breaking tackles, and I just got a little antsy. After that I calmed down and had to make sure that I wrapped him up. Flus does a really good job of mixing in third-down pressures and allowing guys to get freed up.”
