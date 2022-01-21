DANVILLE — Senior Mason Hackman is the only returning starter from the 2020 Vermilion County Tournament championship team at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Hackman, who missed the first 20 games of the season for the Blue Devils while recovering from a leg injury, made his first start of the 2021-22 season on Thursday night against Salt Fork at the Palmer Arena.
The 6-foot-3 forward made a huge contribution, scoring 10 points and pulling down four rebounds as Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin advanced into the championship game with a 41-18 victory over the Salt Fork Storm.
"With Mason in the picture, it changes the complexion of our team,'' said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Gary Tidwell. "It gives a lot more size and rebounding, and we are able to alter some shots.''
His presence on the bottom of the Blue Devils 3-2 zone was very noticeable as they held the Storm's Garrett Taylor, who was averaging 17.5 a game in the county tournament, to just 3 points on Thursday night.
"In our zone defense, we were able to bring Dawson (Dodd) up. Having Mason and Ned (Hill) back there gives us a ton of length,'' said Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior guard Brett Meidel. "Overall, we have a lot of length and rebounding on the court.''
That proved to a very important area for the Blue Devils, who improve to 16-7 with the victory.
The Storm shot just 18.9 percent from the field (7-of-37) and they were 3-of-7 at the free-throw line. That meant there was 34 rebounds available in the contest.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin secured 20 of them, with Salt Fork getting 11 offensive rebounds, which accounted for 6 of the team's 18 points.
"We knew there strength was points in the paint. They do a great job of looking to get Taylor, (Camden) Smoot and those other boys inside,'' Tidwell said. "They also rebound really well. They are one of the better offensive rebounding teams. We wanted to control the points in the paint and win the board game.
"I think Mason helped us do that a little better tonight. I think that is the main reason for our success.''
Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson admitted that seven field goals is not going to win many varsity basketball games.
"I can't say that we didn't have opportunities,'' he said. "You can tell that we rushed a lot of our shots and credit their defense. They played really well defensively.''
Johnson was particularly impressed with the Blue Devils interior defense on Taylor.
"They did a great job of getting a body on him at all times,'' Johnson said. "Out of a zone that can be difficult, but he didn't get to the offensive glass too much because of it, and the opportunities that he got inside, they did a good job of doubling down and knifing at the ball.
"He did had opportunities, it wasn't as many as we liked, but we didn't seize those opportunities''
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al saw its 7-point halftime lead (18-11) shrink to 20-16 on a basket by Salt Fork's Colden Earles with 5:46 left in the third quarter.
But that was as close as the Storm would get as the Blue Devils scored 21 of the game's final 23 points, with Hackman and Meidel combining for 17 of those points.
"I thought our conditioning was a big part of that,'' said Meidel, who had a game-high 14 points. "I think in the second half we showed how we were better conditioned and took advantage of that.''
And Meidel appreciated having an inside presence like Hackman on the offensive end, as well.
"It opened things up,'' he said. "If he gets a couple of buckets, the lane might become more open, a fan-out 3 might be more open. In the second half, we really emphasized feeding him. He got some buckets and that's when we went on that run.''
Johnson acknowledged that Thursday's game should be a learning lesson for the Storm, who fall to 13-7 with their second loss of the season to the Blue Devils. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al also beat Salt Fork 49-43 in the championship game of the BSN Classic in December.
"It's always a learning lesson from the speed aspect,'' he said. "They are probably, from a team speed standpoint, the fastest team not just in the conference but in the area. Their speed gives you a lot of teaching tools.''
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will be looking for its third straight Vermilion County title at 8 p.m. Saturday when it faces the sixth-seeded Westville Tigers in the 8 p.m. championship game.
"Our goal is later in the postseason, but this is a big thing around here,'' Meidel said. "We have a chance for a three-peat this year, which would be the first time in school history, so coach emphasized that early on.
"We are just trying to get our business done.''
The last time a school won three in a row it was the Salt Fork Storm, from 2009 to 2011.
Salt Fork will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52
Oakwood 46
DANVILLE — Both the top-seeded Comets and the fourth-seeded Buffaloes came into Thursday's contest at the Vermilion County Tournament looking for redemption.
Both schools had suffered losses to the Westville Tigers, who won Pool A to advance to the championship game, so Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm were left playing for a spot in the third-place game.
Senior guard Cale Steinbaugh scored a game-high 27 points as the Buffaloes pulled out a 52-46 victory over the Comets.
"It was good for our team to battle back after a tough loss on Saturday,'' said Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach Rod Lorenzen, who was back after missing Saturday's game because of COVID protocols.
Steinbaugh, who scored 26 in Saturday's 41-32 loss to Westville, got a little more support on Thursday. Senior Kaden Mingee had 15 points after just 6 on Saturday, and the rest of the Buffaloes' starters contributed 10 points in the triumph.
"We had to get more contributions from everybody. We had only two people that scored in Saturday's game,'' said Lorenzen. "This is a team sport, you need everyone to do their part, whether it's offensively or defensively.''
It was the second game in a row that Oakwood struggled to shoot against a zone defense.
The Comets, who fell to 16-6 with the loss, shot just 33.9 percent (19-of-56) after making just 15-of-52 (28.9 percent) on Tuesday.
Senior Josh Young was the leading scorer for Oakwood with 14 points, while Dalton Hobick had 10 in the losing effort.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm will now play Salt Fork for third-place on Saturday, while Oakwood faces Hoopeston Area in the fifth-place contest.
Hoopeston Area 53
Armstrong-Potomac 48
DANVILLE — The Cornjerkers overcame a 6-point deficit late in the third quarter with a 22-11 run to beat the Trojans and advance to Saturday's action in the Vermilion County Tournament.
Hoopeston Area, who will play Oakwood for fifth-place, got a double-double from senior Ben Brown, who had a game-high 20 points to go along with his game-high 11 rebounds.
Also scoring in double figures for the Cornjerkers was junior Anthony Zamora with 12.
Armstrong-Potomac got most of its offense from a trio of players. Junior Seth Johnson had a team-high 17, sophomore Kollin Asbury finished 15 and senior Brody Howard chipped in with 12.
