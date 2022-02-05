BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After back-to-back losses to Purdue and Maryland, something seemingly changed for the Illinois men’s basketball team — defense.
After allowing both the Boilermakers and the Terrapins to score more than 80 points, the Illini have held their last three opponents to average of 59.3 points per game.
Not surprisingly, Illinois won all three contests, including an 80-67 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday, to take sole possession of first-place in the Big Ten Conference with a 9-2 league mark.
“We worked really hard to be in first place,’’ said Illinois senior forward Jacob Grandison. “We have to work even harder to stay in first place.’’
And that begins today with an noon (Eastern), 11 a.m. (Central) contest at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against the Indiana Hoosiers, who boast the Big Ten’s best field goal percentage defense and the league’s best scoring defense.
“They’ve got a little bit of a Michigan State feel to me in terms of what they are doing defensively,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “I’m sure (assistant coach) Dane (Fife) brought a little of that with him.
“They are physical and they are going to knock you off of everything you do. You have to be ball tough. If you are not, it leads to transition and that’s where they are very good.’’
The main focus on the Indiana defense figures to center around Illinois 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn, who had 37 points and 12 rebounds in the victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday.
“There’s no big secret,” said Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who is in his first season with the Hoosiers. “It’s what it is. And this last game, they milked him until they couldn’t milk him no more, in terms of throwing it into him and him dominating the inside game. I mean, that’s where their strengths are.’’
The Hoosiers will look to counter Cockburn with 6-foot-9 center Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has averaged 15.5 points and 13.0 rebounds a game in two prior meeting against Illinois and Cockburn.
“Everyone knows Trayce and his national reputation,’’ Underwood said. “You can’t give him easy baskets. You have to stay between him and the rim. He is an explosive athlete and a great downhill runner in terms of playing offense.
“He has great speed. If he gets behind you, he is a great lob catcher and finisher. You have to make things difficult for him, which is easier said than done.’’
While that matchup in the middle is important for both teams, both teams have solid supporting casts around their big men.
Indiana forward Race Thompson is averaging a career-best 11.4 points per game for the Hoosiers, while transfers Xavier Johnson (10.5), Parker Stewart (6.8) and Miller Kopp (6.5) have been a nice addition this season for the Hoosiers, who still have Trey Galloway (5.6) and Rob Phinisee (5.1). But according to Woodson, Phinisee won’t be available because of plantar fasciitis.
“They have a lot of veterans and a lot of guys back,’’ said Underwood. “Mike (Woodson) is doing a great job of adding his spin to this team and we’ve seen a guy in Race Thompson that’s made dramatic improvements. He is playing really well.’’
Illinois surrounds Cockburn with three exception 3-point shooters in guards Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer along with forward Jacob Grandison. Those three have combined to average 49 points per game and more than seven 3-pointers a game.
“They are more spaced out this year, which makes it more difficult to even double team and get back to the shooters,’’ Woodson said. “Our defensive attackers have just got to be on part in terms of being able to fight (Cockburn) inside, and then we’ve got to scramble to get on their shooters.’’
While both teams are concerned with their defense, Underwood notes that good offense tends to lead to good defense.
“We’re not turning the ball over and we are staying out transition because we are not giving up pick-6s, so to speak. I think we are playing with a better understanding of what we are trying to do,’’ said Underwood, whose team is averaging just 9 turnovers a game during its winning streak. “That’s how you win games.’’
Indiana will wear its alternate cream jerseys with “Hoosiers” on the front for today’s game with Illinois. Indiana last wore its cream jerseys in 2019 against Ohio State as part of its celebration of the 70th anniversary of Bill Garrett breaking the Big Ten color barrier.
Today’s contest will be shown on ESPN and it can be heard locally on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network on Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.