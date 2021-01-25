BLOOMINGTON — Home hasn’t been a happy place for Indiana for much of the 2020-21 season.
Still, there was hope the Hoosiers could build off their upset win at No. 4 Iowa and take care of a reeling Rutgers team that entered Sunday with five straight losses.
Instead, turnovers, defensive breakdowns and some questionable shot selection down the stretch doomed IU in a 74-70 loss to the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers players celebrated the program’s first win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, which hasn’t provided the intimidating atmosphere in seasons past, mainly due to limited fans being allowed in the building because of the pandemic.
But it’s still home, and on an afternoon when the Hoosiers shot well from the 3-point line (10-of-16, 62.5%) and free-throw line (12-of-17, 70.6%) they were unable to win because their defense betrayed them. IU allowed Rutgers to get too comfortable early. The Scarlet Knights shot 59.3% in the first half to build a 38-33 lead, then led by as many as 14 points in the second half before holding off a final Indiana charge.
This was not the same lockdown effort the Hoosiers demonstrated at Iowa, when they held the Big Ten’s top offensive team to 69 points on 38.1% shooting from the floor.
“Rutgers did a really good job off dribble penetration,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We had a hard time keeping them off the bounce, in particular on the perimeter. … We got whipped on some straight line (drives), and we also had some breakdowns in communication just on execution of switches or execution of certain type of coverage.”
Offensively, the Hoosiers were unable to get Trayce Jackson-Davis established. Jackson-Davis wound up with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting but was bottled up inside most of the game by a Rutgers defense intent on making him uncomfortable. The Scarlet Knights were quick to flash double teams, and 6-foot-11 center Myles Johnson made it difficult for Jackson-Davis to catch the ball in the post.
“It’s always tough to feed Trayce the ball, just because he garners so much attention. He’s a dominant player,” IU sophomore guard Armaan Franklin said. “Just wish I could have found different ways to get him the ball.”
In one critical stretch late, with IU down 62-59, the Hoosiers tried to feed Jackson-Davis in the post, but Johnson poked the ball away and came up with a steal. Off the turnover, Rutgers was able to find guard Geo Baker open in transition. He sank a 3-pointer to put the Scarlet Knights back up 65-59 with 6:52 left.
“Myles Johnson is one of the best interior defenders in the country,” Miller said. “I’ve been saying that since he was a young guy. He has unbelievable instincts.”
Franklin led IU with 14 points, with Race Thompson adding 11 points.
Indiana had a chance down the stretch, but after two Jackson-Davis free throws cut the Rutgers lead to 73-70 with 43.7 seconds left, Miller chose to have IU play out the full defensive possession. Rutgers guard Ron Harper missed a mid-range jumper, but Johnson came up with a big offensive rebound. IU then fouled Baker, who made one of two free throws with 8.7 seconds left to seal the win.
“We made a lot of runs,” Franklin said. “They came back with some big plays, and we weren’t able to match them. Obviously, as you can see, they played more desperate than we did. We’ve got to pick it up in the next one.”
Baker led Rutgers (8-6, 4-6 Big Ten) with 19 points, with Harper adding 15 points and 12 rebounds.
The loss dropped IU (9-6, 4-5) to 4-3 at home overall and 2-3 in conference games.
Miller said IU’s nine turnovers in the second half and 12 turnovers overall played heavily in the outcome. Rutgers outscored IU 14-13 in points off turnovers. Indiana also struggled all afternoon scoring close to the basket against Rutgers’ length inside, going 14-for-40 (35%) on 2-point baskets. Rutgers blocked seven IU shots.
“We could have made more layups,” Miller said. “We didn’t finish around the basket very well, but finishing the game with 12 turnovers after having three at the half was a big, big difference in the complexion of the game.”
