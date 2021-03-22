CHAMPAIGN — Football coaches at every level talk about a next-man-up mentality.
This season, the Danville Vikings are talking the talk and walking the walk.
In the 2021 spring season opener on Saturday, Danville traveled to Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign without its head coach, without its all-conference running back and without its third leading tackler from 2019.
While their absences were noticed, the Vikings didn't let that slow them down.
Danville's defensive unit forced three turnovers, resulting in 12 points, as the Vikings kicked off the abbreviated season with a 30-12 victory over the Maroons in a Big 12 Conference contest.
"I thought our kids played hard and we flew around to the ball,'' said defensive coordinator Mitch Thomas, who is the interim coach this season while head coach Marcus Forrest recovers from successful heart transplant surgery on Feb. 4. "We made some mistakes that we knew we would with young kids, but I thought they rallied and they didn't get down. They kept fighting and I was really proud of them.''
Senior running back Devin Miles was unavailable on Saturday for undisclosed reasons and senior linebacker Mackhail Walker was in street clothes on the sidelines because of a leg injury, that he said he sustained in practice.
That forced Danville into a very youthful group of linebackers with sophomore JaMarion Clark in the middle flanked by freshman Caleb Robinson on one side and freshman Micah McGuire on the other.
That trio combined for 20 tackles as the Vikings held the Maroons to only 181 yards of total offense and Central's only offensive touchdown came on a 47-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
"I'm really proud of them,'' said Thomas. "They made some mistakes, but their effort was fantastic. They were constantly running and they made some big tackles.''
Joey Irons, a senior defensive end, also had some big plays for the Vikings. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder shared team-high honors in tackles (8) with Clark and Robinson, included in his total were two tackles for loss and a sack.
"Overall, I couldn't be prouder of my boys on the defensive side,'' Irons said. "We came out and did what we set our minds to do. We had a couple of hiccups, but it's week 1. We bounced back and we recovered very well.''
How about that youthful group of linebackers?
"It's great. It shows all of our younger kids that if they work hard enough, they can do whatever they want to do on this team,'' Irons said. "Seniority means nothing. It's whoever is going to put in the work.
"After the work that I've seen those guys put in at practice and how great they have doing — I'm not surprised, at all.''
Obviously, it was a little harder to replace Miles, who has rushed for 2,715 yards and 38 touchdowns during his career at Danville.
The Vikings used a three-back approach to gain 242 yards on 37 carries. Senior quarterback Eric Turner had 125 yards and one score, while sophomore T.J. Lee had 79 yards and three touchdowns — 74 yards and 3 scores in the second half — and Clark had 38 yards.
"Going in, we wanted to do that,'' Thomas said. "JaMarion is starting on defense, so we wanted him to run the ball some and get him off the field at times. Our quarterback (Turner) has always been a big part of the running game and T.J. came in a gave us some nice runs.''
Not only did Danville's ground game produce points and yardage, but the Vikings were also able to win the time of possession battle, 26 minutes, 14 seconds to just 21:46 for Central.
"We were able to create some good holes and our running game produced some positive results,'' said senior tackle Brandon McCray. "Considering it was the first varsity games for our young guys (Lee and Clark), I think what we did was very positive.''
Miles is expected to be back for Saturday's home opener against Champaign Centennial. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Ned Whitesell Field.
Forrest stayed at home in Danville and watched Saturday's game online, according to a message on his Facebook account.
Thomas acknowledged that he, the rest of the coaches and definitely the players missed having him on the sidelines.
"This is his football team,'' said Thomas, noting that Forrest's absence means the Vikings are down a coach in practice. "Everyone steps up and picks it up.
"It's the same thing we tell the kids when someone gets injured — it's the next man up.''
