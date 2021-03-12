NORMAL — Danville girls basketball coach Zach Patterson pulled a page out of his old high school coach's playbook on Thursday night in the Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals against Normal West.
The Lady Vikings switched into defenses in the fourth quarter forcing the Wildcats into four straight turnovers that fueled a 5-0 run as Danville pulled away for a 55-45 victory.
"My old high school coach, Hall of Famer Ray Wittmann, used to run this amoeba defense or a triangle-and-2. We knew their two best players were No. 1 (Kayanna Jones) and No. 24 (Megan Williams) so I put my defensive stoppers Tharija (Rose) and Aanija (Reed) on them,'' Patterson said. "They did a great job of taking those options away and forcing turnovers.''
Jones and Williams, who combined for 17 of the Wildcats 22 points in the first half, managed just 4 points in the second half.
"It was our defense,'' said Danville senior McKaylee Allen. "We believed in each other. It was that sisterhood that we have on this team, we trusted each other and we did our jobs.''
Rose had three of her game-high five steals during a 1 minute, 45 second stretch of the fourth quarter as Danville turned its 41-40 advantage into a 46-40 lead behind a 3-pointer from senior Erin Houpt and a driving basket by Allen. Houpt would score 8 more points in the quarter — going 6-for-6 at the free-throw line — to seal the victory.
"Our defense really picked up a lot in that fourth quarter,'' said Houpt, who finished with three steals. "Tharija got those three steals as she fronted their post player (Jones), while Aanija did a really good job of face-guarding No. 24 (Williams).
"We got some easy points down the stretch because of our defense.''
While Rose and Reed filled their roles on the defensive end, it was Houpt and Allen handling the scoring for the Vikings (10-2 overall).
They combined for 25 of Danville's 30 second-half points with Houpt delivering a game-high 29 and Allen finishing with 10.
"It was crunch time, and we needed some big plays and those two big-time players stepped it up,'' Patterson said.
Houpt pointed out that her and Allen have been playing together for a number of years.
"I think we work really well together,'' said Houpt. "People are looking at us, especially at the end of the game, and we just did what we have always done.''
But, it wasn't quite that way in the first two quarters.
Allen had just 1 point at halftime, missing all four of her shots and picking up a couple of fouls along the way.
"It was a rough first half, but my teammates gave me plenty of positive influence at halftime,'' said Allen, who admitted she was very frustrated. "I just had to take some time and think it over.''
What was she doing wrong?
"I was overthinking the game,'' she said.
Allen responded with 9 points and seven rebounds in the second half as she finished the game with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Nau'Tika Conaway had a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with 6 points for Danville.
Patterson also noted that the Vikings were also having problems with their spacing.
"We want to control the pace and the space,'' he said. "We ran into trouble because we were either too close to each other at times or we would get too far away and try to make cross-court passes.
"When it comes to playoff basket, it typically comes down to execution in the half court. I knew that if we would stick to our defensive game plan that our playmakers would get the job done on offense.''
With the victory, Danville advances into the semifinals and matchup against top-seeded and undefeated Peoria High at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The Lions, rated No. 2 in Class 3A, defeated the Vikings 74-53 on Feb. 17 but Danville remembers it was 50-47 contest entering the fourth quarter.
"Our goal at the start of the season was to win the conference title,'' Houpt said. "We stayed with them for the first three quarters, but we just had a bad fourth quarter.''
Houpt also pointed out that is was just the second game of the season for the Vikings.
"Getting them now in the tournament will show how much we have improved this year,'' she said. "It's tournament time, anything can happen.''
Normal West, which ends the year with a 4-2 record, was led in scoring by Ashley Wilcox with 18 points, while Jones had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
