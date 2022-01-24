DANVILLE — Team defense is the foundation of the Salt Fork Storm girls basketball program.
Junior forward Brylie Smith is epitome of their philosophies, and while she only scored four points during the Vermilion County Tournament, she was selected to the 10-player all-tournament team.
“I didn’t expect it,’’ Smith said. “I worked hard for it, but I’m not a scorer. I’m more a player on the defensive end and that’s not always recognized.’’
But, it was last week and Smith also just happened to hit one of the key baskets in the Storm’s 38-23 victory over the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans in Friday’s championship game.
“The big play for us was hitting that bank shot coming out of halftime,’’ said Salt Fork coach Brian Russell referring to Smith’s only bucket in the title game. “Then we got a steal and we hit a 3.’’
Smith’s basket ignited a 9-1 run for Salt Fork turning its 1-point halftime advantage (13-12) into a 22-13 lead that they would never relinquish.
“We had some turnovers that led to some points in that third quarter,’’ said Armstrong-Potomac coach Nick Hipsher, whose team committed 24 turnovers in the contest. “We gave them some buckets that we wish we could have back.
“I thought our half-court defense was really good.’’
Salt Fork freshman Alexa Jamison, who scored a game-high 24 points, was just 6-of-16 from the field against Armstrong-Potomac, but four of her baskets were steals that turned into breakaway layups.
“Alexa is just a good all-around player,’’ Russell said. “She plays defense. She looks to pass the ball. She just does everything to put us in a position to be successful.
“Our girls do a fantastic job of rallying around her and understanding what we need to do to get wins.’’
But, just how good was the Trojans half-court defense?
Jamison missed her first six shot attempts in the first quarter and the Trojans led 5-3. Her first basket was a steal and layin early in the second quarter that gave the Storm a 7-5 lead. It was followed by her only 3-pointer in the championship game.
“We had an idea and I had a feeling they would come out with a really good defensive game plan. Armstrong is a really good team, they are just like us,’’ Jamison said. “It was kind of frustrating at first … but once I make that first basket, I’m ready to go.’’
Jamison wound up scoring 80 points in three tournament games, which is the eighth highest total for three games in County Tournament history.
“Part of what we wanted to do is keep the ball away for her,’’ Hipsher said. “We were willing to let anyone beat us but Alexa, and to her credit, she had another really good game.’’
Jamison sealed the victory making 10-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter as Salt Fork outscored Armstrong-Potomac 12-2 in the game’s final eight minutes.
“We did a fantastic job in the fourth quarter,’’ said Russell of his team’s defense. “In the locker room, we talked about that defense was going to win this game. We would find ways to score, but our defense had to win this game.’’
The County Title was the seventh in Salt Fork Storm history and their first since 2016.
“This really means a lot,’’ Smith said.
Mattie Kennel was the leading scorer for the Trojans with 11 points.
Oakwood 51 Hoopeston Area 37
DANVILLE — Ashlynn Pinnick scored a game-high 17 points as the Oakwood Comets defeated the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers in the third-place game at the Vermilion County Tournament.
Pinnick also finished with four steals as the Comets recorded 17 steals as a team using a full-court press to force the Cornjerkers into 29 turnovers.
“I wasn’t sure if we wanted to press them with our limited roster and the big court at the arena,’’ said Oakwood coach Stephanie Marsh. “But looking back at our first meeting with Hoopeston, I figured what do we have to lose.
“We were able to push the tempo, get them out of their comfort zone, got them going a little too fast and forced turnovers.’’
Leading the way on the defensive side was sophomore guard Jaydah Arrowsmith, who finished with 8 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists.
“I would say that is a good game,’’ Marsh said.
Joining Pinnick in double figures was Addie Wright with 13 points.
Senior Tori Birge had a game-high 18 points for Hoopeston Area.
BHRA 31 Geo-RF 26
DANVILLE — The Blue Devils overcame a 22-15 deficit heading into the fourth quarter to beat the Buffaloes in the fifth-place game of the Vermilion County Tournament.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-13) scored 16 fourth-quarter points with 9 coming at the free-throw line. For the game, BHRA was 16-of-31 at the charity stripe.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (5-12) built its lead behind guard Kendall Roberts, who finished with a game-high 16 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes, the Buffaloes committed 11 turnovers while making just 1 of 8 shots and they were just 2 of 4 at the line as the Blue Devils went to a full-court press.
Senior Sophia Rome was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils with 12 points, she also pulled down a team-high 16 rebounds. Freshman Addi Spesard had a game-high 18 rebounds for the Buffaloes.
