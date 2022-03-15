DANVILLE — Welcome back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament is something that five teams are enjoying here this week at the Mary Miller Center.
Davidson-Davie Community College, Des Moines Area Community College, Henry Ford College, Southern Arkansas University Tech and South Suburban College are all making a return trip to this week’s tournament.
And for Des Moines Area, it’s a chance to be just the fourth team in the 36-year history of the Division II National Tournament to win back-to-back titles.
Owens Tech College was the first team to accomplish the back-to-back titles in 1991 and 1992, next came Mott Community College in 2007 and 2008 while the last team was Lincoln College in 2010 and 2011.
“It’s a really nice experience for this group to come here, play and get that opportunity to win another title,’’ said Des Moines coach Brett Putz. “That something we have talked about since last year.
“Some of the guys that are back from that team are in bigger roles or different roles from last year. Now, those guys get to come here and be the men for us and possibly lead our team to another title.’’
The returning players for the Bears are guards Michael Hartford, Malachi Peasley, Preston Thomas along with forwards Jean Francois and Goanar Biliew — Francois and Biliew came off the bench in last year’s title game.
“Honestly, it’s a completely different team. That’s the best part of this level of basketball,’’ Putz said. “We were able to move five guys on to four-year schools last season. Now, this new crop gets to come in and get their own experience.’’
But, Putz admits that the style of basketball for Des Moines Area will be pretty similar.
“There are definitely some similarities,’’ he said. “We are always going to preach sharing the basketball and moving the basketball.’’
Sophomore Jadan Graves, a newcomer to the Bears roster, leads them in scoring at 16.8 per game with Biliew and Noah Parcher next at 12.3 and 12.2.
“We don’t have five guys averaging double figures like last year, but we have three and then the next two are averaging 8 and 7 a game,’’ Putz said. “I feel that we are a little deeper this season and we are a better defensive team overall.’’
That defensive approach is typical from teams that come from Iowa and should bode well as the other 15 teams try to knock them off the top of the mountain.
“At the end of the day, you are always going to be the team that everyone is shooting for,’’ Putz said. “We heard it a little early in the year and it’s obviously something we are hearing now.
“That type of expectation is good because it means that you accomplished something.’’
DMACC (25-7) is seeded No. 4 and will open the tournament at 9 a.m. today against the Parkland College Cobras (20-7).
While it seems obviously that Davidson-Davie would want to beat DMACC after losing to them in last year’s championship game, the Storm (30-2) are not looking ahead.
“That is way down the road,’’ Davidson-Davie coach Matt Ridge said. “We are just trying to win our first game.’’
The second-seeded Storm will open against Muskegon College (19-8) at 3 p.m. today.
“They can really, really shoot the ball at a high level,’’ Ridge said. “We are going to have to do a good job of defending the 3-point shot.’’
Davidson-Davie, which was making its first-ever appearance a year ago, actually returns seven players from its national runners-up squad from last April, including the starting backcourt of Laveon Jones and LJ Rogers along with forward Tim Boulware.
Jones and Rogers combine to average 27.2 points per game with Jones, an first-team All-American, leading the Storm at 14.4 points per contest.
When asked if that experience could make the difference this year, Ridge admitted it was a key factor for Davidson-Davie.
“I would say no if we didn’t have any returners, but we have seven kids off of last year’s team that played for the title,’’ he said. “That experience is invaluable.
“This is just an exciting time for all of our kids, our coaches, our program and our college.’’
But, Ridge knows all too well from a year ago that nothing is easy in the National Tournament.
“Everyone that is here is worthy of being here and it’s not easy to get back,’’ he said. “We are hoping to survive and advance.’’
The top-seeded team in the tournament is South Suburban College as the Bulldogs bring a 29-0 record into Danvile, while the third-seeded team is Sullivan County, who is 26-3.
Action begins at 9 a.m. today and the tournament continues through Saturday with the National Championship game set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Mary Miller Center.
