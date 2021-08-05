BISMARCK — When the position of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin athletics director became available, Tony Foster had a choice to make.
“It was a really tough decision and I loved where I was at. I enjoyed coaching and teaching at the junior high, but I saw this as a great opportunity,” Foster said. “I would not have wanted to give up coaching to do something else, but the time felt right to do something different and make a change.”
In the end, Foster stepped up to apply and was awarded the job in early May to replace the retiring Tom Johnson.
Foster is from Rossville and attended and played sports at Rossville-Alvin High School, but it was close to the time before Rossville-Alvin combined with Bismarck-Henning.
“I am old enough to have graduated from Rossville-Alvin and I had a great time up there. My sister’s class was the first class that went over to Bismarck. I grew up a Bobcat and I loved it up there. I had a lot of friends from Bismarck coming up, so it was interesting.
Foster went to Danville Area Community College and then to Illinois State. At DACC, he got the chance to coach at his alma mater.
“Mark Janesky, who was principal at Rossville-Alvin at the time, gave me a phone call and asked me about coaching junior high basketball and I never really thought about coaching even though my dad was a coach,” Foster said. “But I did it and coached seventh and eighth grade basketball and moved on to coach sixth grade for my second year at DACC and got the love of coaching in me and I really enjoyed helping out youth.”
That love of coaching was a key part of his decision to get a teaching degree from Illinois State.
“I changed my major a few times, but then it hit me that I wanted to teach and coach,” Foster said. “Once I became a teacher, I coached junior high track and the following year, I coached eighth grade boys basketball for six years and switched over to sixth grade girls basketball and helped out as a volunteer coach in football for the last few years and I took over the high school track teams for the past few years.”
With his coaching experience, he already has the knowledge and support of BHRA coaches going into his first year on the job.
“The best part of this job is working with the staff we have fantastic staff in the building and fantastic coaches that care about the students and we have awesome students,” Foster said. “I have great relationships with almost all of the coaches coming in already, especially the ones that work here and I am excited to build relationships with those I don’t know that well.”
Another relationship he has built through his time at BHRA has been with Johnson, who retired after over 50 years at the school and 26 years as AD.
“After track season, I was able to sit down with Tom several days a week and he has been a great mentor and broke down what he did and why he did what he did and I have learned valuable lessons that I can use in the position,” Foster said. “I still text or call him several times a week. We have a great relationship and it should continue because he is still going to be a part of BHRA forever and I am going to use him as a great resource.”
He also has friends within the Vermilion Valley Conference, which can give him even more information.
“I have a good friend in Dustin Dees from Bismarck, who was a PE teacher for two or three years here and he was huge in helping me make the decision to apply and giving me pointers and tips,” Foster said. “(Georgetown-Ridge Farm AD) Kevin Thomas was my basketball coach at high school and was athletics director and dean of students at Rossville-Alvin and I have a great relationship as well and he and my dad are friends so I know I can talk to him and ask questions of him. I have played against (Hoopeston Area AD Nathan Burkowski) and he is married to my cousin, so I have a great support staff at Bismarck and I have a good relationship with the other AD’s.”
As the school year goes on, Foster and BHRA will wrap up a renovation to the outdoor athletic fields with a new eight lane all-weather track and a new softball field east of the baseball field.
“The board passed the bon a couple of weeks ago and plans are to get everything ready to go by mid-spring,” Foster said. “It was a lot of hard work that a lot people have done over the years and I am glad to be a part of it. Having a background in track, I would love to host sectionals and conference and county meets, it is a good thing for the area to bring in people for all over the state when you do that and it is great for the community.”
Foster starts his first season in full with practices for the fall teams next week and he is ready for all of the challenges that wait.
“For this upcoming season, practice will start Monday and we are making sure all of the schedules are correct,” Foster said. “Tom did a great job of getting games and officials set up so I can come in and really get to know the position without having to stress about starting out as an AD.
“I am extremely excited for the opportunity, I am excited to be in a position where there are such fantastic coaches that coach for the right reasons and love our student athletes and really push them. They are what is going to make this job easier that other schools. Without them, it would be a difficult job and hopefully this year will be the first of many.”
