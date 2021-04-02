DANVILLE — Dawson Johns spent most of his time during the first three weeks of the Danville Area Community College baseball season trying to recover from a bruised left wrist.
Johns, an honorable mention all-Midwest Athletic Conference player in 2019, was just coming back from a partially torn UCL ligament in his elbow when he injured his wrist just days before DACC opened its baseball season on March 13.
For the first time this season, Johns felt like himself batting sixth and playing right field in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against Parkland College.
And it showed, Johns went 1-for-2 with two runs scored with a solo home run in the second inning as the Jaguars earned a split in the twinbill winning the second game 9-6. The Cobras won the opener 12-0 in five innings.
“It felt great to be back. I’m excited to be back with my teammates and back playing the game of baseball,’’ said Johns, who came into Friday with a .125 average, going 1-of-8 in two games. “I’ve been swinging one-handed in my previous games. Today was the first time that I was actually able to use both of my arms.’’
DACC (12-3 overall, 8-2 in the MWAC) needed an offensive boost after being limited to just 1 hit in the opener by Parkland’s Paxton Thompson.
Just like the opener, the Cobras scored in the top of the first against the Jaguars. But unlike the first game, this time around DACC had an answer.
“We knew we had to answer quickly and we did,’’ Johns said. “In the first game, they scored and we didn’t answer back. We let them keep piling and piling.
“We knocked them back in the mouth in the second game and I think it froze them just enough.’’
DACC catcher Jonathan Latham had the big blow in the bottom of the first as his two-out, two-run homer not only drove in the first two runs of the day for the Jaguars, but pulled them within 3-2 of the Cobras.
C.J. Backer, who got the start for DACC, retired Parkland in order in the second, picking up two of his seven strikeouts.
That set the stage for Johns, who led off the second inning with his solo blast down the left-field line. The Jaguars would take a 4-3 lead in the second on an RBI single from Ethan Hall.
“All of our guys believed that we could come back, it was just a matter of getting over the hump,’’ said DACC coach Clayton Hicks. “Our offense had scored all year. It wasn’t a matter of if we would score, it was just a matter of when.’’
The Jaguars piled three more runs on in the third with former Oakwood standout Chase Vinson delivering an RBI double to center and Dustin DuPont had a run-scoring single to center.
After allowing three runs in the first inning — only one earned — Backer retired 11 of next 13 batters he faced.
“CJ threw a really good game,’’ Hicks said. “If you pitch well and you give your guys an opportunity, like CJ did in that second game, it’s easier to keep the momentum.’’
Luke Olson got the final three outs to secure the victory for DACC and a split in the doubleheader.
In the first game, Thompson struck out eight and walked three in getting the complete-game victory for Parkland. Hogan McIntosh went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer for the Cobras.
The two teams will play another doubleheader today in Champaign. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
