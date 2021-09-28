FITHIAN — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior teammates Dawson Dodd and Mason Hackman have been playing catch seemingly every day since their freshman season.
In that time, Dodd, the 6-foot, 175-pound quarterback, has figured out that Hackman, a 6-3, 205-pound receiver, is capable of making everything from the routine catch over the middle to spectacular one-hand grabs in the corner of the end zone.
In three minutes of game time on Saturday, Dodd and Hackman connected for one of each as the Blue Devils turned an 8-7 deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 42-14 triumph over the Oakwood Comets in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest on Saturday afternoon as the soon-to-be-named Marty McFarland Field.
“Those type of connections are something that we have worked on every day since our freshman season,’’ said Hackman, who had three receptions — all for touchdowns — for 108 yards. “Every day after practice, we work on different type of passes and different type of catches.’’
While Hackman’s first touchdown reception, a 56-yarder from Dodd, got the scoring started for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which improves to 5-0 and becomes playoff eligible. It was his two 26-yard grabs in the second quarter that gave the Blue Devils a 28-8 halftime advantage.
The first of his 26-yard scores was a simple crossing patter though the middle of the Comets defense, but his second touchdown was a highlight-reel worthy one-handed grab between a pair of Oakwood defenders as the clock reached triple-zeroes in the first half.
“That was as good of coverage as we could get,’’ Oakwood coach Al Craig said. “(Hackman) is just a heck of a football player — most high school kids can’t make that type of a catch.’’
And while most everyone thought that the pass was uncatchable, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Mark Dodd knew that it wasn’t.
“I’ve been watching these kids do that every weekend for the last four years,’’ said Dodd of his son, Dawson, connecting with Hackman. “Every chance they get, they are out there throwing the ball around to each other.
“Some people might have thought it was lucky, but that was just those two kids being special athletes.’’
In the second half, Dodd threw a fourth touchdown pass, this time connecting with sophomore Ayden Ingram on an 80-yard strike down the Blue Devils’ sideline, giving BHRA a 35-8 lead in the third quarter. Ingram had two receptions for 125 yards and a score, as Dodd was 5-of-7 for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
“Ayden stepping up like that is big for our team,’’ said Hackman, whose younger brother Michael Hackman has been the team’s second leading receiver, but he is currently out with an injury. “When teams are putting multiple defenders on me, we need someone like Ayden to make a few a big plays like he did today. It should help open things up for our offense.’’
Saturday’s victory for the Blue Devils was the fourth time this season that they have accumulated more than 400 yards as Bis-Henn/Ross-Al had 249 yards rushing to go with its 233 passing. But coach Mark Dodd and Hackman saw some issues with the ground attack.
“Everyone knows us as a smash-mouth running team,’’ Hackman said. “We know that we have to get better at running the ball.’’
But, the Blue Devils averaged 8.5 yards per carry?
“We can always do better,’’ said Hackman as Bis-Henn/Ross-Al improved to 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South Division.
Oakwood, which falls to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the VVC South, went almost exclusively with a ground-and-pound attack on Saturday as senior running back Gaven Clouse carried the ball 31 times for 214 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown run in the game’s third play from scrimmage.
“We came out with something a little different today,’’ said Craig. “We wanted to cause some confusion and muddy the game up.’’
The touchdown jaunt by Close with 9 minutes, 56 seconds left in the first quarter was the first touchdown that Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had surrender against an Illinois opponent this season and it was the first time this season that the Blue Devils found themselves trailing.
“It was definitely a shocker,’’ Hackman said. “Our goal is to get a shutout in every game and for them to score like that, it encouraged us to play better.
“I think that is something that can make us better, if we learn from our mistakes.’’
The Comets, who didn’t score again until the final minutes on a touchdown pass from Josh Young to Austin McDaniel, actually had another opportunity to score.
But Oakwood was turned away on a fourth-and-goal play from the Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 9-yard line with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“That has been our thing this whole year,’’ Craig said. “We get close, but we make a mistake and then we struggle to overcome the mistake.’’
Both teams are back in action this Friday night.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will host the undefeated Salt Fork Storm in a battle for first-place in the VVC South, while Oakwood travels to play Westville in the Tigers first-ever game on it’s new Memorial Field. Kickoff for both games are set for 7 p.m.
