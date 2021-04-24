DANVILLE — One great half of defensive basketball proved to be enough for Davidson-Davie in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament semifinals on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Complex.
The top-seeded Storm advanced to Saturday's national championship game with an 97-89 victory over the Garrett College Lakers.
"I was so proud of how we came out of the gates and defended,'' said Davidson-Davie coach Matt Ridge. "We were really good first half defensively. We really, really had that sense of urgency that we talk about every day in practice. Guys were anticipating and flying around.''
That stingy defense held Garrett to a season-low 19 first-half points as the Lakers shot just 23.3 percent (7-of-30) from the field and they missed all eight of their 3-point attempts.
Setting the tone on the defensive end for Davidson-Davie was freshman point guard Isaiah Pruett according to Ridge.
"He has had a great tournament,'' Ridge said. "He has been phenomenal defensively. He played full-court man on their point guard and his energy became contagious through the whole team.''
Pruett, who also had 19 points, said the Storm (23-2) just followed it defensive game plan.
"Coach always tells us that we are the best defensive team in the country,'' Pruett said. "Our half-court man is our bread-and-butter and we just try to speed everyone up by following our shell defensive principles.''
That defense allowed the Storm to build a 65-37 lead with just over 12 minutes left in the second half.
Things quickly changed as the Lakers (17-1) proceeded to score 49 points in the next 12 minutes, getting as close as 92-86 with 26.1 seconds left on three free throws by Desta Robel. Garrett made 11 of 22 from 3-point range during a 70-point second half.
"We couldn't shoot at all in the first half, but we got hot in the second half,'' said Garrett assistant coach Jeff Hoffman. "This group can score. We averaged close to 100 points a game this season.''
The Lakers comeback seemingly coincided with Garrett head coach Dennis Gibson being assessed two technical fouls and being ejected from the contest with 14 minutes, 19 seconds left.
"When coach Gibson got tossed for saying 'that is ridiculous' which was ridiculous, I said, let's start making shots for coach Gibson and that's what we did,'' Hoffman said. "This group can shoot it.''
Ridge thought that his Storm stopped playing with the same sense of urgency that allowed them to build the 28-point lead and they didn't have that killer instinct
"(Garrett) did a phenomenal job of knocking down 3s,'' he said. "I thought their assistant coach did a great job of rallying the troops and they played with supreme confidence and shot the ball at a high level, getting themselves back in the game.''
And while the Lakers deserve a lot of credit for their comeback, the Storm were still disappointed with their defensive performance in the game's final 12 minutes.
"That was on us,'' Pruett said. "We were leaving them open. In the first half, we were doing all of our defensive shell principles right and in the second half, we didn't do that. We were giving up open shots and open layups.''
Davidson-Davie was able to hold on for the victory thanks in large part to making 12-of-14 at the free-throw line in the final seven minutes. Pruett made 13 straight before missing one with 18 seconds left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.