DANVILLE — How a team wins in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament doesn't really matter.
The only thing that will keep a team on its path is a victory — scoring more points than your opponent.
That was the case in Tuesday's opening-round game for second-seeded Davidson-Davie, who beat Muskegon 90-73 to advance into Wednesday's quarterfinals.
"It's about survive and advance — and we certainly survived,'' said Davidson-Davie coach Matt Ridge. "I was pretty disappointed in our effort in the first half. I don't think we were competing like we normally do on defense.''
Ridge also pointed out that the Storm had just three assists in the game's opening 20 minutes.
"We have to share the ball,'' he added.
All of their statistics looked better in the second half as Davidson-Davie outscored Muskegon 48-38 to post the 17-point victory.
The Storm (30-2) ended up with five players in double figures. Javeon Jones had a team-high 18, followed by Bryce Douglas with 16 off the bench, after that is was LJ Rogers (15), Tim Boulware (15) and Aaron Ross (11).
DJ Lanier had a game-high 22 points for the Jayhawks, while Isaac Anderson chipped in with 17 in the losing effort.
