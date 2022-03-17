DANVILLE — Getting back to the National Championship game has been the goal all season for Davidson-Davie Community College.
A year ago in their first-ever appearance in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, the Storm lost in the championship game to Des Moines Area Community College 86-75.
"We have been working our hardest to get back into the championship game, and we're hoping for a different result this time around,'' said Davidson-Davie sophomore guard LJ Rogers. "We are trying to play with a chip on our shoulder each and every day to produce.''
The Storm bid to win the title was nearly derailed Wednesday night in the quarterfinals, but Davidson-Davie found a way to survive and advance to the semifinals with a 66-63 victory over Henry Ford College.
"Advancing into the next round is all that matters,'' said Rogers, who had 11 points including the go-ahead basket with 2:39 left in the contest. It was the only 2-point bucket of the game for Rogers.
"I just saw the shot clock ticking down and I knew we needed a big play,'' Rogers said. "I live for moments like that. I went to my bread-and-butter move, my pullup jumper and I knocked it down.''
It was the 17th and final lead change in a game that was also tied on nine different times.
"It's a game of runs,'' Rogers said. "When it happens, we just try to stick to our principles and have trust in our coaches and teammates, knowing that the chips will fall in our direction at the end.''
Henry Ford (26-8) overcame a 60-54 deficit with an 8-0 run capped by a Mak Manciel basket with 5:47 left. It was the last basket of the game for the Hawks.
"We have been hedging ball screens the whole year and with about three minutes left we went to trapping it,'' Davidson-Davie coach Matt Ridge said. "I thought our kids did a good job of not just corralling them, but trapping and rotating.
"It was a gamble by me, and thankfully, it worked out. Our guys played with that sense of urgency that we talk about.''
Davidson-Davie (32-2) had chances in the final minute to secure the victory but the Storm missed three straight free throws that gave the Hawks an opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds.
Manciel's 3-point attempt went in and came out with just two seconds left in the game.
"We got a great shot, it just didn't go in for us,'' said Henry Ford coach Chris Shepard.
Javeon Jones scored a game-high 25 points for Davidson-Davie, followed by Rogers with 11 and Bryce Douglas came off the bench to score 10 for the Storm.
Manciel was the leading scorer for Henry Ford with 16 points off the bench. Also scoring in double digits for the Hawks were Carrington McCaskill (14), Gary Solomon (12) and Brandon Michrina (10).
