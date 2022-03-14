Davidson-Davie Community College
Location — Thomasville, N.C.
Nickname — Storm
Record — 30-2
Seeded — No. 2
First-round opponent — Muskegon, 3 p.m. Tuesday
Tournament history — second appearance, 3-1 tournament record, 2021 National runners-up
Coach — Matt Ridge
Roster — F Jarvis Tillman, 6-7, freshman. G Javeon Jones, 6-1, sophomore. G LJ Rogers, 6-0, sophomore. G Tim Boulware, 6-5, sophomore. G Mike Wade, 6-0, freshman. G Uzziah Dawkins, 6-2, freshman. F Jonathan Foust, 6-2, freshman. G Jeremiah Mott, 5-9, freshman. G Jaden Hester, 6-1, freshman. F Jaden Scriven, 6-5, freshman. Aaron Ross, 6-2, freshman. Jaheim Taylor, 6-2, freshman. G Bryce Douglas, 6-2, sophomore. F Keith Reese Jr, 6-7, freshman. F Chase Mebane, 6-6, freshman. F Ethan Whitaker, 6-4, freshman.
Scoring leaders — Javeon Jones 14.4, LJ Rogers 12.8, Bryce Douglas 10.5.
Rebounding leaders — Jarvin Tillman 6.6, Chase Mebane 5.9, Javeon Jones 5.7, LJ Rogers 4.5, Aaron Ross 4.3, Tim Boulware 4.1.
Assist leaders — Javeon Jones 4.3, LJ Rogers 4.3, Uzziah Dawkins 2.5, Jaheim Taylor 2.3.
