DANVILLE — It’s not surprising to hear about high school basketball players being inspired by the late Kobe Bryant.
The former star of the Los Angeles Lakers was the 2008 Most Valuable Player in the NBA and an 18-time all-star.
But Danville graduate David Enjambre, who ran cross country and track for the Vikings, watched a video of the former basketball standout and heard him talk about how he meditates before games.
That really hit home for Enjambre. So the 2018 state qualifier for the Vikings in the 1,600 relay started doing a 10-minute meditation routine.
“It helped me a lot with track. It helped me relieve anxiety before big races,’’ he said. “I would just set a timer for 10 minutes and during that time, I would just focus on my breathing. It’s a real simple process that I also did every day before school.
“It helped me to focus better and didn’t worry so much about the every day problems.’’
That meditation has been kind of important over the last two months as Enjambre saw his senior season of track and his final weeks of high school eliminated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is definitely not how I pictured it would end for me at Danville High,’’ he said. “Our graduation ceremony was different that I imagined it would be when I started as a freshman. And it was hard to end my track career without being on the track with my teammates.’’
Enjambre admitted part of his frustration was a missed opportunity of advancing to state, as the IHSA Class 3A preliminaries would have been today in Charleston.
“I really put in a lot of work during the offseason, so it feels like all of that work went to waste,’’ Enjambre said. “I made it my sophomore year as part of the 4-by-4 relay team, but my goal for this year was to make it in the 800.’’
In just a few indoor meets, Enjambre proved that he was on the right path as he ran a personal best time of 2 minutes, 7 seconds at the Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational on March 7.
“I still had work to do this year, but I felt it was possible,’’ said Enjambre, who admitted his personal goal was to run under 2 minutes.
Enjambre had settled into the role of a middle distance runner for the Vikings after starting his career as a sprinter.
During his career at Danville, Enjambre ran the 100, 200, 400 and 800 events, as well as relay events and the long jump.
“When I got started in track back in middle school, I was a sprinter. I actually made it to state in the 100 during my eighth-grade year,’’ Enjambre said. “But during my first two seasons at Danville, the coaches started to switch me over to longer distances.’’
And that suited him just fine.
“I feel like I had more stamina and I enjoyed the longer distances,’’ Enjambre said. “And, it seemed like we had a lot more guys running those events than sprinting. I enjoyed being around a big group of guys. It helped motivate me.’’
Enjambre’s dedication to running extended into the fall as he was also a member of the cross country team.
“I basically ran cross country to help me get into better shape for track,’’ he said. “It was something that my junior high coach (Craig Barth) suggested to me and I think it really helped me.’’
Next year, Enjambre is going to attend Danville Area Community College and he plans on being a part of the Jaguars cross country program.
“I want to keep running,’’ he said. “And I plan on majoring in mechanical engineering.’’
Enjambre, who admits that science is his favorite subject, is hoping to land a career in the automobile industry or robotics.
“I want to be able to create things that help other people,’’ he said.
One thing is for sure, he will use his meditation to help him find the right path in his future.
