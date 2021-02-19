DANVILLE — The Federal Professional Hockey League is set to start this weekend, but the Danville Dashers will not start quite yet.
While four teams the Port Huron Prowlers, Elmira Enforcers, Columbus River Dragons and Carolina Thunderbirds are cleared for action, the Dashers are still waiting for a call to hit the ice to start the season.
“It’s been extremely tough because it has been a liquid environment in where you don’t know what is going on,” Dashers head coach Gary Gill said. “One day, we are getting closer to opening and then there is something that comes up that pushes it back. It’s just been a roller-coaster ride for the players as well. We are sitting around and waiting and hopefully with any luck, the Governor will open things up and we can play in our building.”
With indoor play not given the go-ahead as of yet, Gill is away from his players, who are back at their respective homes.
“It is not possible to be on the ice right now since everyone is spread out in different locations. They won’t come to Danville until we get the go-ahead to play because that keeps the cost down as much as possible,” Gill said. “If we got them in now, we would have to play for their housing and with no income coming in, there would be none coming out.”
Gill wonders what type of hockey action will be seen if and when the Dashers get a chance to play.
“You wonder how this will change hockey in the future and how it is going forward. Are we going to see differences in how the game is played?,” Gill said. “There are other leagues that played with no checking and reduced the number of players on the ice and it didn’t work and they closed up. You can’t play hockey like that.”
While major leagues are still playing games, a lack of sponsorships has made it tough for the FPHL or any hockey league to run normally this season.
“The NHL can do it because they have rights for it on TV and their sponsors are still getting down. The AHL has a reduced schedule and the ECHL has 12 or 13 teams that will not play,” Gill said. “It’s all about the money because the budgets are unreal and we are not televised. We are streamed online but we don’t have a major league supporting us.
“It is hard to have an owner to say ‘We will play without fans’ and not make an income and htat is where everything is at in the hockey world.”
Gill said that he and the players want to play in front of the loyal Dashers fans, which have stood by them throughout the pandemic.
Speaking for the players, we want it more than anything to play for our fans,” Gill said. “We are excited about our roster and the new ice in the center. I hope that we can get the fans over to see us because we are eager to play. We miss Dasher Nation and we can’t wait to play for them.”
The team said in a Facebook post on Friday that they remain optimistic that circumstance will improve and plan on re-evaluating options daily, but specifically on March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.