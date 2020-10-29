DANVILLE — After some uncertainty, the Danville Dashers actually have a date to look forward to.
The Dashers and the Federal Professional Hockey League now has a date of Dec. 18 to start a 46-game season that will end in April.
It is exciting that we have a start date. They have kicked around a few dates and a few times before finally deciding on a date,” Dashers coach Gary Gill said. “I couldn’t be happier and I know other coaches and players are happy because in other leagues, they have lost a few teams, so this helps with the talent pool of the league.”
The FPHL has also had a few teams on hold with the Delaware Thunder and Motor City Rockers electing to take the season off and come back in the 2021-2022 season with the expansion team from Bloomington.
With that, the league held a dispersal draft and the Dashers picked up Darius Davidson, Justin Scott, Marc Anthony Simontetta and former Dasher Charlie Pens, Jr.
“Out of that draft, we had one player that we were particularly happy to get and that was Darius Davidson, who was a NCAA Division 1 athlete, which is great for us,” Gill said. “This year, the biggest key for me is getting guys who have played together before or know each other so we can have a team atmosphere from the gate as opposed to taking time to get to know each other. We still have time to do that on the ice, but for the most part, we brought in people who have at one point played with a member of the team.”
Also, Gill is going to hold a free agent camp from Dec. 1-3 at the David S. Palmer Arena, meaning that it will be one of the first events on the new rink that was installed during the offseason.
“We are looking for guys who are hard workers and a high compete level. Danville is a blue collar town and people go to work every day and don’t sit around. We want to take what Danville is and put it into our team,” Gill said. “Danville always had a strong hockey history and we want to continue on that path and keeping that history true.”
Also what is new for the Dashers is Gill, who was hired in the offseason
“I have been coaching for it feels like forever,” Gill said. “I have coached high school, coached college hockey, the ECHL with the Reading Royals, the Central Hockey League with the Mississippi River Kings and the Federal Hockey League’s first season with the Rome Frenzy. I spent a lot of time in the junior leagues and owned my own team for a few years and now I am back in the pros again.”
Gill spent last season with the Columbus River Dragons, but finally got a chance to make the move to Danville.
“I talked to Barry Soskin for a long time back after my first season in the league before the Dashers started,” Gill said. “From that point forward, we never matched up in that in times where I didn’t need a job, he needed a coach. It finally worked out and I was in the right place and the right time.”
With a season now set and ready to go, Gill said that the team will be ready to represent the city on the ice and serve the city off it.
“We are excited to get started and meet the fans. We want everyone to go out and get tickets because we are going to be out in the community a lot,” Gill said. “We want the town to take ownership of the team even more and draw in some new fans by going to schools and anything we can do to help the community.”
