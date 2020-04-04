DANVILLE — Just after the Danville Dashers prematurely ended its season, its time in Danville could also be cut off prematurely.
The David S. Palmer Arena is reportedly considering breaking away from the Dashers as renovations are set to begin this summer, which leaves Dashers owner Barry Soskin and general manager Diane Short to wonder what could have happened.
“I never had any problems with them during the last nine and half years, especially when (former Arena GM Peter Blackmon) was there,” Soskin said. “We had a meeting a while back and I told Joe that if he needed anything that he should take it up with me and he has never talked to me.”
“I was told the Arena was thinking about cancelling our contract. We have a run a great team here and I don’t know what they want tit to end,” Short said. “This was definitely a surprise because we are about to celebrate 10 years here.”
Soskin said that the team has been running like a clock with payments to the arena and has done that even before the team debuted in Danville.
“We always paid the bills. As a matter of fact, we made payments to them a full year before we put the team in,” Soskin said. “I have been in a lot of things over the last 30 years and I always try to find ways to solve issues. I make sure to keep the players paid and keep things going with operations that most teams struggle with.”
While Soskin is based in Chicago, he always found time to make it to games and make friends with the fans.
“I always have love this place and it is two and an half hours from where I live and I have been to a lot of games,” Soskin said. “My son played there for a while, but even before and after, I still go to a lot of games.
“The Dashers have had great fans and we love them very much. We try to make sure they are active in the community and we want to stay here.”
Soskin owns or has an interest in various teams in the league, like the Dashers, Carolina Thunderbirds and the expansion Bloomington team that will begin play this coming season. But Soskin thinks this is not a problem.
“I always wanted to have a team next to Danville for a natural rivalry. Also, we would save money for just the travel and also, fans from Danville can go to Bloomington and fans from Bloomington can go to Danville, so it can mean a lot of years of a rivalry in the league.
While there will be renovations at the Arena, ice will still be a part of the building as part of a $3 million gift from the late Danville philanthropist Julius Hegler II in 2017 that would build an ice center entrance on the south side of the building and replacement of the aging ice machinery of the 40-year old building.
Dunagan and members of the Arena board was reached for this story, but said they cannot comment at this time.
