OAKWOOD — Darrin Fletcher and Tim Lee have been lifelong friends, so you know that they will be closely watching the MLB Dream Bracket 2 Tournament on MLB.com this week.
In the absence of real baseball, the Major League Baseball website has gone to the computer simulation to stir up conversation about the game.
Today is the first day of a 64-team tournament to determine the best one-year team in baseball history.
Filling out the 64-team bracket — with the American League on one side and the National League on the other — are two entries from each franchise, along with three Negro League teams (the 1931 Homestead Grays, 1942 Kansas City Monarchs and 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords) and one of baseball’s biggest “what-ifs,” the 1994 Montreal Expos.
Fletcher was the starting catcher for those Expos, as he batted .260 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs as the Expos were 74-40 when the season was halted by a strike and eventually cancelled.
“It didn’t start out great,’’ said Fletcher. “I think we started something like 4-10. But, we went on a big streak after the first month of the year. We had six all-stars on that team. It was quite a year.’’
It was a season that the fans in Montreal will probably never forget.
“That team still gets a lot of publicity in Montreal because they have nothing else since baseball left there in 2004,’’ Fletcher said. “Baseball time has basically stopped in Montreal.’’
Fletcher was one of five Montreal players selected for the 1994 All-Star Game in Pittsburgh. Joining him on the National League roster were outfielder Moises Alou, shortstop Will Cordero, outfielder Marquis Grissom and pitcher Ken Hill. The Expos also had outfielder Larry Walker, who was the National League MVP that season and pitcher Pedro Martinez on that team. Walker and Martinez have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
“That was probably the highlight of my career,’’ Fletcher said. “Everyone in baseball was talking about our young team. It was fun to be there with all of the national media paying attention to what we were doing that season.’’
Ironically, the first-round matchup for Fletcher’s Expos are the 1990 Cincinnati Reds, who won the World Series. The Reds are also the favorite team of Lee, the Oakwood principal.
“Well, we know the Reds are going to have the advantage at catcher,’’ joked Lee but quickly changed course. “Darrin is too good of friend.’’
Fletcher admitted he was a little disappointed that Lee was going with Cincinnati’s Joe Oliver.
“I can’t believe that my best friend wouldn’t give me any props,’’ said the 14-year Major League Baseball veteran.
But he quickly added, “I hope I have a good simulated series, so I can rub it in his face.’’
One thing is for sure, both Lee and Fletcher are going to be checking out the results when they are posted on Friday afternoon.
“It’s an interesting thing for baseball fans to mess around with,’’ said Fletcher. “It shows that people are starving for something.’’
When asked about the matchup with the Reds, Fletcher noted that getting an early lead was going to be key.
“I figure whoever has the lead in the seventh inning is going to win, because both teams had good bullpens,’’ he said.
Cincinnati had the ‘Nasty Boys’ with Norm Charlton, Rob Dibble and Randy Myers; while Montreal had John Wetteland, Mel Rojas and Tim Scott.
Earlier this spring, MLB.com held a MLB Dream Bracket 1 Tournament which took the best players in the history of each franchise. The New York Yankees won the title beating the Cincinnati Reds.
