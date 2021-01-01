DANVILLE — A connection within the Big 12 Conference played a key role in Danville's Tevin Smith verbally committing to Cal State Fullerton on Friday.
Smith, who made his announcement on the WCIA Channel 3 sportscast, admitted that he developed a great relationship with both Cal State Fullerton head coach Dedrique Taylor, but also assistant coach Brandon Dunson, who played for at Bloomington.
"I started coaching for Dodie Dunson and Brandon is like family,'' said Danville coach Durrell Robinson. "It's great that Tevin put his trust in him and Cal State Fullerton made all the sense in the world.''
According to Robinson, Smith, who averaged 18 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year, is the only 2021 recruit currently for the Titans, who are 1-0 this season.
"Cal State Fullerton has had some success recently with guys that were very similar to Tevin,'' said Robinson, who pointed out that Smith has a 3.87 grade-point average.
Smith is the second player from the 2021 class at Danville High to commit to play NCAA Division I Basketball. Erin Houpt signed with Mercer University back in November. He will also be the second former Viking playing Division I basketball next season, joining 2018 graduate Kendle Moore, who is a junior at Colorado State.
The other schools that Smith considered before choosing Cal State Fullerton, were Bradley, DePaul, Miami (Ohio), Oregon, Tennessee-Martin and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith wasn't able to actual official visit to the Cal State Fullerton campus but he did get a virtual tour.
Robinson said that Smith will be going back out West later this month to continue working with the United States Basketball Academy with The Grind Session circuit resuming on Jan. 7-17.
