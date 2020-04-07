EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Stan Gouard is going home — well, his second home.
On Tuesday afternoon, the University of Southern Indiana announced the hiring of Gouard, a 1999 graduate of USI, as its 10th head coach in the history of the men’s basketball program. Gouard, a native of Danville, had spent the last 12 seasons at the University of Indianapolis.
“I want to thank USI President (Ronald) Rochon, Jon Mark Hall, and the search committee for this opportunity,” said Gouard in the school’s official press release. “I told my wife and daughter, we are Screaming Eagles again! Words can not express how excited we are to be returning to Evansville and to the University of Southern Indiana.
“I also want to thank everyone at the University of Indianapolis for 12 wonderful years,” continued Gouard. “President (Robert) Manuel, Dr. (Sue) Willey, and Scott Young have been a tremendous support and am grateful for those relationships that allowed us to accomplish so much together. The opportunity to coach some of the best student athletes at UIndy comes to a bittersweet end and it saddens me to part ways from this team. We have accomplished so much, both on the court and off the court. I trust that my guys know that I am only a phone call away if they ever need anything.
“My family and I are excited about this new chapter in our lives and can’t wait to begin building relationships with our student athletes and their families.”
During his 12 seasons at UIndy, Gouard lifted the Greyhounds back into national prominence, going 204-111, leading them eight NCAA Division II Tournament appearances (2010-16, 2020) and he was the 2014 Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach of the Year.
This past season, UIndy went 24-6, earning the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional and the Greyhounds were going to host a regional for the first time since 1997.
“It was very disappointing, but you have to put things into perspective,’’ said Gouard, as the tournament was cancelled by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Gouard has spent over 20 years in college basketball. That stint includes four years as a student-athlete at USI and John A. Logan College (1992-1996); seven as an assistant coach with the Screaming Eagles (2001-02), UIndy (2002-05) and Indiana State (2005-08); and 12 as the head coach of the Greyhounds.
Gouard became the fastest UIndy head coach to reach 150 victories when his 2015-16 team reached 20-wins for the fifth consecutive season. The 150th victory came in the NCAA II Midwest Regional when the Greyhounds defeated 12th-ranked Ashland University.
As a player, Gouard helped lead the Eagles to national prominence over his three seasons. USI won the NCAA Division II national championship in 1995; reached the NCAA II Tournament finals in 1994; and was ranked number one nationally in 1995-96 before the Eagles were the top seed in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional under former head coach Bruce Pearl. The Eagles also won two GLVC championships with Gouard, while soaring to an 82-12 three-year record.
Gouard was honored for his outstanding play by being named the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II National Player of the Year in 1995 and 1996. He also was recognized as the NCAA II Elite Eight Most Outstanding Player and the CBS/Chevrolet Player of the Game in 1994. He was inducted into the John A. Logan College Hall of Fame in 1998; the Great Lakes Valley Conference Hall of Fame in 2003; and the USI Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. He also received the key to the city of Evansville in 1996.
Following his collegiate career, Gouard played professionally for the Barrinquilla Ciamanes of Columbia, South America, leading his team to the 1999 championship. Gouard also led his Sundsvall Dragon team in Sweden to the playoffs.
Gouard earned his bachelor of science in communications from USI. He and his wife Chasity have a daughter, Kennedy Noelle, who was born in December of 2009.
