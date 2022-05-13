DANVILLE — Back in 1967, the Beatles recorded a song 'With a Little Help from My Friends.'
While that was more than 50 years ago, those lyrics are still important today, especially with the Danville girls track team.
Freshman Nickiya Shields qualified for next week's IHSA Class 3A State Track Meet in the 300-meter hurdles with her second-place finish in Thursday's sectional meet at the Wayland-Young Athletic Complex.
Not bad for someone who wasn't even going to run track at the start of the year.
"I didn't even want to do track,'' Shields admitted. "I like running, but I didn't want to run track.''
So, why did Shields change her mind?
"My bestie, Chazari Crooks, convinced me to come out with her,'' Shields said. "My dedication to her is why I'm here.''
And Danville girls track and field coach Tyler Arnholt admits it was a pretty good reason.
"Luckily our girls are close, and they can bring out others to help us compete — and they brought the right girl,'' he said. "She is going to have a good career here at Danville High.''
Arnholt was hopeful that Shields would also qualify in the 100 hurdles, but her fourth-place finish with a time of 15.96 seconds wasn't quite good enough.
"That wasn't good,'' Shields said. "My form was off and I wasn't really on my toes. That slowed me down a little bit.''
While that was a disappointment for the freshman, she actually used it as motivation for her 300 race.
"I just kept telling myself, 'you need to make it to state'," Shields said. "If I couldn't do it in the 100, I had to do it in the 300s.''
Shields wound up running her personal best in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.45 seconds. Her previous best was 47.31 at last week's Big 12 Meet.
Not bad for someone who just started hurdling this season.
"I really didn't think I would be good at hurdles and I didn't want to do them,'' Shields said. "The first time that I tried running them, it was horrible — horrible.''
Shields admitted to falling more than once in practice.
"You just have to get back up and do it again, and again, and again,'' she said. "Coach (Carl" Long gave me some tips to do it right.''
Her first recorded time in the 100 hurdles was 18.24 seconds on April 19 and in the 300 hurdles it was 49.83 seconds on April 15. She has seen 3-second improvements in both races.
"One of the things that we are lucky to have here at Danville are coaches that know what they are doing, know how to coach and build relationships with our girls,'' said Arnholt. "That made her transition a little bit easier.''
Unfortunately for the Vikings, who took 11th in the sectional meet, Shields is the only athlete advancing to next week's state meet.
Senior Lynae Ward just missed in both the shot put, where she was fourth, and the triple jump, where she was eighth.
One of the toughest breaks against Ward came in the triple jump where her first attempt was ruled a foul by officials. Danville coaches didn't agree with the call that took away a possible state-qualifying jump.
"It wasn't a good day for Lynae,'' Arnholt said. "She had some things go against her and it just seemed to snowball.
"Hopefully, we can get her into the Honor Roll meet on Monday over in Urbana.''
Other athletes just coming up short of state qualifying for Danville included, Karena Mayfield in discus (fifth), Mariyah Brown in the high jump (sixth) and Neveah Jones in the 100 hurdles (eighth).
Cooks finished her freshman season with personal bests in the 100 meters (13.64) and 200 meters (28.26).
