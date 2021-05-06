DANVILLE — To even have a season would have been good enough for Erin Houpt.
“I was very happy that we had a season at all to play with my teammates and we enjoyed it a lot. We just had so much fun together,” Houpt said. “When we won our conference games, it was some great moments for us because we were screaming and having a good time in the locker room. But it was also the practices and the bus rides, it was always very fun.”
The Lady Vikings had a lot of fun during the season with an 11-3 record as they advanced to the Big 12 Conference Tournament final and Houpt seemed to have the most fun of them all: scoring 27.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.9 steals.
That statline has garnered her Big 12 Player of the Year, an AP All-State First Team selection and the honor of the 2021 Commercial-News Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“We trusted her and she enjoyed playing with her teammates, representing Danville and it was fun,” Danville coach Zach Patterson said. “She could have averaged 50 points a game, but she wanted to win a championship and that is what she tried to do.”
Houpt had strong teammates like Nau’Tika Conaway and McKaylee Allen to help out, especially when teams wanted to focus on her.
“I think I got used to it because it started on my sophomore or junior year, this year, my teammates stepped u and it made it harder for them to do that,” Houpt said. “She (Allen) was a great addition to the team and we have all been friends for her for years, so it was fun to play with her.”
Patterson, who came in before Houpt’s junior year, said putting the leadership on Houpt made things a little easier to start.
“Anytime you have a change like we did from coach (Demetric) Hightower, it is tough, but she handled the transition well,” Patterson said. “We put a lot of responsibility on her as the captain the last two years and her and Nau’Tika Conaway did a great job in being leaders. I told them whatever happens will be based on you guys as the leaders.”
But as the seasons have gone on, having Houpt on the team gave Patterson a lot of comfort.
“I was comfortable with her having the ball in key games. We didn’t have to worry about scoring with Erin on the court and she was fearless,” Patterson said. “When you have a point guard who can handle the ball, get a foul and make free-throws when you are ahead … that is great. You don’t have to worry on the student part and she was the best academic-wise on the team and that is what you want from a leader. If your leader does the right things, everyone falls in to line.
“Going in, I didn’t know how good she was. When they have that pressure, you still want to push them and when they make it to college; they will realize the hard work. We want to get girls to the college level and McKaylee Allen got there and Nau’Tika is getting some contacts.
Houpt comes from a family that has a legacy in basketball and tennis in the Danville area, but Houpt found out in an early age that she would go to basketball.
Around 5th grade, I knew that basketball was the main focus no matter what sport I played,” Houpt said. “My parents have been supportive and my dad (Ted Houpt) has been training me since I was in elementary school. He’s good. We work on many different things. I have been working with him forever, so I am used to a lot of things and I love it.”
Houpt has had a busy senior year as she added cross-country and volleyball along with basketball.
It was fun because I never did those two sports before and it was great to do something new and to learn a new sport and fun because I was able to play with some of my best friends,” Houpt said. “I was actually busy during the season because I had school work and practices and basketball workouts, but it was well worth it.”
“You want multi-sports athletes. If you are not doing anything or playing travel ball or AAU, you are doing nothing,” Patterson said. “If you are on a team, you still have coaches on you about grades and focus on the sports and grades and she is leaving a legacy as a blueprint of what you should do.”
Along with that part of her legacy, she has the all-time leading scoring record in Danville with 2,208.
There have been so many great players that have through here and it means a lot to me to be the leading scorer only because I know how many great players have been here.”
Patterson only wished that there was more time.
“Looking back you are going to wish you had more of a longer season with the all-time leading scorer and D1 signee,” Patterson said. “You wish you had a postseason...but hey we did the best we could do given the circumstances. And we had fun. That’s what we will remember. There is no replacing her and we look forward to her future as a Mercer Bear.”
Houpt will be reporting to Mercer in June, and before all of that, she will be working hard to get ready for her first collegiate season.
“I am training as hard as I ever have,” Houpt said. “I do basketball training and weight training every day. I am just trying to get in shape before the summer.”
