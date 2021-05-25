DANVILLE — Losing her junior season because of the COVID-19 Pandemic taught Danville’s Hallee Thomas that nothing is guaranteed.
With that knowledge, Thomas has approached every meet this year the same way — all out.
And that philosophy is working pretty well. Thomas remained undefeated in the 100 hurdles on Monday with a winning time of 15.49 seconds. She is also undefeated in the 300 hurdles, although she didn’t run them on Monday.
“I didn’t think something like that was even possible because every race is so different,’’ she said. “COVID showed me that it’s not a good idea to leave everything up to chance.
“During our down time last year, there were people working extra hard and other people not working at all. I decided I wasn’t going to let anyone out work me.’’
Thomas, who signed early this year to run at Eastern Illinois next year, has been challenged a few times this season with Salt Fork senior Gracie Jessup provided the stiffest test to her undefeated mark on May 18 in Catlin.
In the 100 hurdles, Thomas (14.82) beat Jessup (14.87) by five-hundredths of a second and then in the 300 hurdles, both runners ran season bests, with Thomas (45.09) getting the better of Jessup (46.15).
“Gracie is an amazing hurdler and she is going to Illinois State,’’ Thomas said. “I’m really glad that I got to race against her this season. Gracie is a great competitor and she is really clean hurdler. She was right there, neck-and-neck, with me. She really pushed me in both races last week.’’
Earlier this season, Thomas also had a tough race against Mahomet-Seymour’s Shaelin Ruzich in the 300 hurdles.
“I really broke out in that race against her,’’ Thomas said. “That’s when I realized that all of my hard work during the offseason was paying off.
“My endurance has really increased this season and it has allowed me to just run faster in general.’’
While the two hurdle races are the best for Thomas, she is also a very accomplished pole vaulter for the Vikings.
Currently, she is tied with former Danville standout Gabi Springer for the girls outdoor record of 10 feet, 6 inches. On Monday, Thomas won the pole vault with a jump of 2.88 meters (9 feet, 6 inches).
“I went out trying to clear 10-6,’’ she said. “It was a combination of a pole situation for me and being tired from the other events. This meet went a lot quicker than a normal meet.’’
In a span of about 30 minutes, Thomas cleared 2.88 meters, ran the second leg on the Vikings winning 400-meter relay team, won the 100 hurdles and then took her three attempts at 3.2 meters.
“I still have two more chances to get the record,’’ said Thomas referring to the Big 12 Meet Wednesday at Peoria Richwoods and the sectional meet in O’Fallon the following week.
But, why is that record so important to her?
“Ever since I got to Danville, I’ve always looked at the record board and I always have wanted to see my name up there,’’ she said. “I trained with Gabi, so it would be special to get that record from her.’’
The three first-place finishes by Thomas on Monday helped Danville finish in a first-place tie with Urbana. Both teams had 88 points, followed by Champaign Centennial with 56, Peoria Manual had 48 and Georgetown-Ridge Farm Chrisman finished fifth with 8 points coming from Haley Carlton, who took second in the pole vault with a jump of 2.74 meters.
The other winner for the Vikings on Monday were Lynae Ward in the triple jump, while Nau’Tika Conaway was second in the 100, Allison Thompson was second in the 800 and Nariah Woods was second in the long jump.
On the boys side, Danville sophomore Matthew Thomas won three events (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault) while junior Fontell Shelby picked up a pair of first-place finishes in the high jump (1.80 meters) and the long jump (5.65 meters) as the Vikings finished second to Champaign Centennial.
Freshman Micah McGuire (800) and senior Joey Irons (discus) also had first-place finishes for Danville.
