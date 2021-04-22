DANVILLE — All season long, the Danville football coaches kept reminding their players to do the right thing because their six-game spring season depended on it.
Each week, the Vikings did what it took to get themselves on the football field.
This Friday night at Champaign Centennial was supposed to be the season final for Danville, but that game has been canceled because the 19 varsity players that the Vikings had for last week’s contest against Peoria Notre Dame have been quarantined after a player for the Irish tested positive on Saturday.
“It’s a very weird ending,’’ said Danville interim coach Mitch Thomas. “But, I guess playing high school football in the spring was already a little weird — this is just the icing on that cake.’’
It’s the second week in a row that Danville football has had to deal with a quarantine situation.
Before last week’s game with Peoria Notre Dame, the Vikings had their entire junior-varsity team placed into quarantine after learning that a Bloomington player tested positive after Monday’s JV game.
So, in both cases this season, Danville football players have been taken off the field because of positive tests related to their opponents.
“I think that is something that our kids should be commended for,’’ Thomas said. “We all know that anything can happen on a daily basis, but our kids did an excellent job of staying away from potential problems. They did everything they could to ensure that we had a full football season.
“That’s what is so frustrating about this situation. The Danville kids did it right, and we’re not able to finish the year.’’
And what exactly are the Vikings missing without a final game this Friday — closure for 15 senior players.
“As coaches, we feel terrible for those seniors,’’ Thomas said. “They didn’t get a chance to get the proper sendoff from their coaches and their teammates. This would have been their final time playing together as a group.
“We haven’t even been able to talk to them as a group since they went into quarantine on Monday.’’
Thomas said the coaching staff is considering ways to get this group together for one final time once they have cleared quarantine.
Friday’s cancelation will also keep Danville senior Devin Miles from breaking the school rushing record of 3.173 yards set by Dennis Hightower during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
Miles finished his career with 3,003 yards after gaining 59 yards last Friday night against Peoria Notre Dame.
Danville officially ends the year with a 3-3 record.
Head coach Marcus Forrest, who had a heart transplant surgery in February, will be back at the helm when the Vikings kickoff the 2021 season in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.