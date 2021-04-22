Danville senior running back Devin Miles, shown here trying to get past Champaign Centennial junior defensive back Rahmello Law in a March 27 game at Ned Whitesell Field, won’t get a chance to set the school record in rushing as Friday’s game with Champaign Centennial has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test with a Peoria Notre Dame player from last week’s game. Miles ends his career with 3,003 rushing yards.