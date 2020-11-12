DANVILLE — Actions speak louder than words.
That’s definitely the case for Danville senior Erin Houpt, who signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at Danville High School to attend Mercer University in Macon, Ga., where she will play basketball for the Bears.
Instead of giving a big speech before her signing, Erin sat there as her parents, Kathy and Ted Houpt, said a few words, thanking her teammates, her coaches and members of the community.
“She is a product of Danville,’’ said her father, Ted, noting that Erin Houpt has spent countless hours working out with former Schlarman Academy girls basketball coach Keith Peoples.
How did Erin feel about her parents taking the lead like that?
“Honestly, I didn’t know what was going to happen or what he was going to say,’’ Erin said of her father. “I knew my mom was going to say something and I figured my dad would, as well.
“They asked me if I wanted to, but your know, I don’t really like public speaking. I get kind of nervous. They said they would do it for me.’’
While public speaking isn’t a strength for Houpt, shooting, dribbling, passing and other parts of the game of basketball are the things that attracted Mercer women’s basketball coach Susie Gardner.
“We are excited to bring such a great scorer to our program with Erin,’’ said Gardner in a official release from the school. “When we spoke with her on the phone and over Zoom, we could tell how much she loves the game. She is a combo guard which means that she could see some time at our point or on the wing. She has had some amazing high-scoring games in high school, but we know that she also plays both ends of the floor. Erin is an exceptional student, and her work ethic and passion will fit in our team’s core values from day one … I know she will bring her scorer’s mentality to Mercer.’’
Houpt, who is the all-time leading scorer in Danville history — boys or girls — with 1,822 points, averaged 24.3 points per game last year, while earning Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and second-team all-state honors.
“I am so excited for Erin Houpt’s future at Mercer University,’’ said Danville coach Zack Patterson. “The thing that makes Erin elite is she has the ‘It Factor.’ She wants to be the best of the best. Rarely do you see someone who continues to get better at their game every year.
“The scary part is she still has her best basketball ahead of her.’’
So, how did Houpt settle on Mercer?
“Right away when I started talking to the coaches and started seeing the campus through my phone, I just knew, it was something different and I loved it,’’ said Houpt, who did nearly her entire recruiting process online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Houpt also pointed out that Mercer has been one of the top programs in the Big South Conference, winning two of the last three conference titles.
Typically, signing the national letter of intent is the start of the senior season for a basketball player, but this is anything but a typical season for Houpt, as she waits to find out if Danville will have a basketball season this year.
“I’ve been working out all of the time. Twice a day in the gym along with lifting and running,’’ he said. “I’m doing everything I can do in hopes that we have season this year, if not, I guess I’m getting ready for my college season.’’
Houpt acknowledged having her future decided is a relief, considering a number of players are looking for this season to open up their opportunities.
“At least, I know that I’m set for the next four years,’’ she said. “But, I still want to get some games in somewhere.’’
The Mercer Bears women’s basketball program actually has ties to Danville.
Assistant coach Ben Wierzba is the son of former Schlarman athlete and boys basketball coach Tom Wierzba.
