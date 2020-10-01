DANVILLE — Erin Houpt’s athletic future is more about the ability to run 94 feet as fast as possible than it is about running 3 miles.
But, that hasn’t kept the Danville senior from being a part of the school’s girls cross country team this fall.
“I wasn’t really intending to do this,’’ said Houpt after taking fourth in the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Invitational on Saturday at Winter Park. “I never ready even thought about it. I was going to play volleyball this fall, but that got moved.
“Two of my friends (Savanna Rudy and Hallee Thomas) decided to run cross country and they convinced me to do it.’’
But it’s not like Houpt hasn’t been running for her daily workouts.
“I’m running all of the time,’’ she said. “During the quarantine in the spring, I ran a lot, but I wouldn’t go out and run 5 miles for fun. I usually ran shorter distances like sprints because I wanted to keep my speed up for basketball.’’
Houpt, who is a two-time all-state basketball player for Danville, has already verbally committed to play for Mercer University in Macon, Ga.
So, how does the Bears women’s basketball coaching staff feel about their recruit running cross country?
“They didn’t suggest it to me, but they know it’s going to help me,’’ Houpt said. “They really like how much I work out and the fact that I’m trying to get stronger and faster.
“They are keeping up with my meets.’’
Houpt adds that she has also been working with weights as much as she has been running.
“At the next level, everyone is going to be bigger and stronger,’’ she said. “I will need to get stronger myself so that I don’t get pushed around.’’
Actually, that has been something multiple teams have tried to do against Houpt during her high school career.
Last season, Champaign Centennial had two defenders guard Houpt on the offensive end of the floor. She still finished with 22 points, but she made just 7-of-17 shots from the field and she was just 2-of-5 from the 3-point range.
Even in Houpt’s 42-point game at Watseka last February, the guard was 9-of-13 from the field in the first three quarters but she made just 6-of-11 in the fourth quarter.
“I never really felt like I got tired, but I feel like I’m in the best shape that I have ever been in after my off-season work and what I’ve done this fall in cross country,’’ Houpt said. “At times, I think about how running cross country is kind of random for me, but I have really enjoyed the races and the practices.’’
And while Houpt didn’t get to play volleyball this fall, she still thinks that she will play it this spring after the basketball season.
“We will have to wait and see, but I’m just doing whatever I want in my senior year,’’ said Houpt, who was a two-time state qualifier in tennis during her freshman and sophomore years. “During my junior year, I didn’t want to play another sport and risk the chance of getting hurt.
“But, now that I’m committed to play college basketball, I can do these things and not worry as much.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.