DANVILLE — The recruiting process can be very challenging for high school athletes.
They are trying to figure out their future and now add in our current coronavirus pandemic and you have the ingredients for a nearly impossible decision.
Danville junior guard Erin Houpt handled it like a 3-point shot from the top of the arc, hitting nothing but the bottom of the net.
On Sunday afternoon, she chose Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. The Bears are an NCAA Division I program in the Big South Conference.
“I really like the coaching staff and Mercer has been one of the top programs in its conference,’’ said Houpt, as Mercer has won two of the last three Big South titles.
Houpt, who was an Associated Press Class 3A second-team all-stater this past year, also had offers from Eastern Illinois and Illinois-Chicago, while she was also talking with North Florida.
“I took an online visit and I really like what the school and community has to offer,’’ said Houpt, admitting getting into the southern part of the United States was a preference. “I really wish that I could have taken a real visit, but the coaching staff at Mercer answered every question that I had.’’
Last year, the Bears stumbled to a 8-23 season but that was with two freshmen, seven sophomores and one junior on its 10-player roster. Mercer has won 20 or more games in five of its last seven seasons including a 30-3 record during the 2017-18 year.
Susie Gardner, a former player at the University of Georgia, has more than 300 victories including 152 at Mercer.
“I really think that I’m going to do well at Mercer,’’ said Houpt, who is undecided on a possible major in college.
Houpt, who is the all-time leading scorer in Danville High basketball history, acknowledges making her decision now is a relief, especially during the pandemic.
“I really wanted to pick a school before I started my senior year,’’ she said. “Now, I can just focus on having my best senior season.’’
The next big thing for Houpt is getting back onto the court.
“I’ve been working out on my own and running with my brother (Bradley freshman Sean Houpt),’’ Erin said. “All of our AAU games for this spring have been cancelled, but we have a few tournaments still scheduled for July. I can’t wait to get back to playing games.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.