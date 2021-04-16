DANVILLE — Danville seniors Erin Houpt and Tevin Smith each captured their respective Big 12 Conference Player of the Year honors on Wednesday.
Houpt, who has signed with Mercer College, an NCAA Division I program in Macon, Georgia, averaged 27.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.9 steals per contest this season while leading the Vikings to a runner-up finish in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
Smith, who is a verbal commitment to Cal State Fullerton, averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, as the Vikings went 7-5 in the abbreviated COVID-19 basketball season.
Joining Houpt on the Big 12 All-Conference team from Danville was senior McKaylee Allen and junior Nau'Tika Conaway, while junior Tharija Rose was an honorable mention selection.
Also making the Big 12 All-Conference team on the boys side for the Vikings were senior Nathaniel Hoskins and sophomore O'Shawn Jones-Winslow. Freshman Emersen Davis was an honorable mention selection.
