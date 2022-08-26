PHILADELPHIA — Danville native Chuckie Robinson spent countless hours at the Prairie Farms baseball field with his grandfather Chuck Robinson Sr. and his father, Chuck Robinson Jr. perfecting his skills to someday become a Major-League catcher.
On Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia, all of that time was rewarded.
Robinson made his Major League Baseball debut for the Cincinnati Reds, batting ninth as their starting catcher against the Philadelphia Phillies.
After striking out in his first at-bat in the third inning, Robinson lined a one-out single to center for his first Major League hit in the fifth inning of the Reds’ 7-5 loss to the Phillies.
“I saw it go through and I was like, ‘yes, thank you!’” said Robinson after the game according to Mark Sheldon’s story on MLB.com. “(Rhys) Hoskins was at first base and was like, ‘it took me 12 at-bats.’ I’m super grateful and happy for that first knock.’’
Getting the start and his first hit is not only the culmination of six long seasons in professional baseball, Robinson was a 21st-round selection of the Houston Astros in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Southern Miss, but it’s also a reward for his family which has seen his grandfather, known as ‘Big Chuck’, and his father, known as ‘Little Chuck’, play professionally for the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs respectively.
And just like Chuckie, known as “Baby Chuck’ around his family, they were catchers.
“I just gravitated towards it. I guess it’s in my blood,’’ said Chuckie, according to MLB.com.
Robinson is the 22,793rd player in more than 150 years of Major League Baseball history. To put that in perspective, the population of Danville as of 2020 was 30,969. He is also the first African American catcher to play in the Majors since Bruce Maxwell played for the Oakland Athletics from 2016-18.
While Wednesday was his first-ever MLB game, Robinson was added as the 27th player to the Reds roster for the game against the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams and he had spent two previous weeks on the team’s taxi squad.
All of that was just more motivation for Wednesday night.
“Everything that has happened to me from being a late draft pick to multiple years in the minors, I always tried to keep that chip on my shoulder,’’ Robinson said. “I always dreamt of one day making to the Major Leagues and representing my family, my friends and my community. I know I represent a lot of people.’’
Robinson joined the Reds through the Triple-A Phase of the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. He played 66 games at Class-AA Chattanooga in 2021 and this year he played 58 game between Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville, batting .266 with 5 homers and 25 RBIs.
“He’s impressed everyone that he’s come across in player development,’’ said Reds manager David Bell to MLB.com. “He’s played well. He’s found ways to improve his game offensively, defensively. he’s absolutely earned the opportunity. Very well liked, very well respected on teams he’s been on.’’
According to Chuckie, the best part of Wednesday’s game was the fact that his grandfather, Big Chuck, and his father, Little Chuck, were able to be there for the game.
“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this day,’’ he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more than to be out there playing the game in front of my grandpa, my dad, my family. It was awesome.’’
