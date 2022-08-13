DYERSVILLE, Iowa — “If you build it, he will come.’’
Is one of the most famous movie quotes in the history of cinema.
That’s what Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner, hears why wandering through a corn field in Dyersville, Iowa during the movie “Field of Dreams.”
On Thursday night, the “Field of Dreams” site hosted the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds for a nationally-televised game and it was legitimately a “Field of Dreams” for Danville native Chuckie Robinson, who was the 27th player on the Reds roster for the contest.
“After Wednesday’s day game, DB (Cincinnati manager David Bell) told me that I was going to be added to the roster,’’ said Robinson, who has spent the past two weeks on the Reds taxi squad. “You have worked so hard to hear those few words, ‘welcome to the big leagues.’ It was definitely a surreal moment and to top it off, it was a historic game for baseball at the Field of Dreams.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to be called a Major League player for one game.’’
Robinson didn’t get into the game, which was won by the Cubs 4-2, but he got to share the limelight with Hall of Famers Johnny Bench, Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Larkin, Fergie Jenkins, Lee Smith and Ryne Sandberg.
“I was ready if they needed me,’’ Robinson said. “In about the fourth or fifth inning, I went back into the batting cage to get loose just in case my number got called.’’
On Friday, the Reds optioned Robinson back to their Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, but he remains on the club’s 40-man roster.
“For years playing in the minor leagues, I always wondered what it would be like to be in the big leagues,’’ Robinson said. “I heard stories from other guys, but it’s not the same as being there and seeing it for myself.
“It was motivating. I know that I belong there and I want to be there again. Getting this little taste is just added motivation. I just have to keep on respecting the game and keep on working at myself better.’’
While Thursday’s game was the first time that Robinson was on the active roster, he has been living the life of a Major League baseball player for the past two weeks as a member of the Taxi Squad, which is a small group of players that travel with the team just in case a player on the 26-man roster would test positive for COVID-19.
“It’s been cool being with the big-league team,’’ Robinson. “I haven’t actually played in a game for almost two weeks, but it’s an honor to know the team trusts you enough to be on the taxi squad.
“I understand where I’m at in my professional career. I’m low on the totem pole when it comes to the Major League scene. But, it’s been a good experience to pick the brains of guys that have been at this level for a while. I’ve learned a lot.’’
And being a part of the taxi squad has allowed Robinson to enjoy the benefits of a Major League player.
“Honestly, it’s the same game,’’ Robinson said. “But everything else, stuff off the field, is magnified. We travel on planes, not busses, and the food is a whole lot better, and the stadiums are a lot bigger.’’
Robinson has been playing minor-league baseball for seven seasons. This year, he has played in both Louisville and Chattanooga, the Double-A affiliate of the Reds. Robinson is batting .263 with five homers and 23 RBIs. His best season ever was 2017 with the Quad-City River Bandits when he hit .274 with 15 homers and 74 RBIs. Ironically, the Field of Dreams site is about 90 miles from Modern Woodman Park where the Quad-City River Bandits play.
“I thought about that as we were flying to Iowa,’’ said Robinson, who knows that other opportunities could still come this season for the catcher that played collegiately at Southern Miss.
Being a member of the Reds 40-man roster means that the team can just select his contract to move him up, without having to release a player from the 40-man roster.
“One of the things that I have learned over the years is to not make the situation bigger than it is. I just have to keep going out there and playing baseball the way that I have done all my life,’’ he said. “It’s all about your mindset and being ready to compete.
“I keep reminding myself. What did I think about when I started playing this game? Not much. What did I think about when I was in high school? Not much. Those were some of the best years of my life in baseball. If I continue to play the game the way that I’m supposed to play it — it will happen for me. I trust my skills and I’ve been working on this for my whole life.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.