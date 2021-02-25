GENEVA, Ohio — Michigan sophomore Ameia Wilson, a former standout at Danville High, set a personal best of 5.77 meters or 18 feet, 11.25 inches in the long jump at the Big Ten Conference indoor meet on Thursday.
Wilson came up just short of placing for the Wolverines as her jump was good enough for ninth-place and the top-eight medal. It's the second straight year that Wilson has taken ninth in the Big Ten indoor championships.
The meet continues on Friday and Saturday at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.