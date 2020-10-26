TAYLORVILLE — Danville sophomore Allison Thompson continued her success in cross country on Saturday at the IHSA Class 2A Taylorville Regional.
Thompson qualified for her second straight sectional meet with a 14th-place finish at the Christian County Fairgrounds. Thompson's time was 20 minutes, 37.5 seconds.
The Vikings finished ninth in the team standings with senior Erin Houpt (21:18.8) finishing 31st, followed by Anayzel Ortiz-Pinacho (23:02.3) in 48th, Kaity Parker (23:05.7) in 49th, Anna Stanley (23:08.5) in 50th, Halee Thomas (23:55.0) in 53rd and Kyra Dudley (24:46.1) in 57th.
Mahomet-Seymour won the team title while Elizabeth Sims of the Bulldogs won the individual title.
On the boys side, Danville freshman Micah McGuire was the top finisher for the Vikings, taking 32nd in a time of 17:27.7.
Danville was 10th in the team standings. Rounding out the lineup for the Vikings were freshman Nolan Spangler (18:20.7) in 54th, junior Tyler Surprenant (18:35.8) in 57th, junior Michael Compton (19:01.4) in 62nd, junior Moise York (19:51.1) in 69th and sophomore Evan Vrenburgh (20:09.5) in 71st.
Taylorville's Chris Cherry was the individual champion, while Mahomet-Seymour claimed the team title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.